Xander Zayas ‘can’t wait’ for Jorge Fortea clash

Xander Zayas is back in the ring on Saturday, December 9, when he faces Jorge Fortea at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at junior middleweight. The contest serves as the co-feature on the card, headlined by Robeisy Ramirez vs Rafael Espinoza live on ESPN.

Zayas (17-0, 11 KOs) makes his third ring appearance for the year and looks to remain undefeated. In his previous outing in September, Sunrise, Florida-based 21-year-old stopped Roberto Valenzuela Jr in the fifth round. In June, the native of San Juan, Puerto Rico defeated Ronald Cruz by unanimous decision.

Fortea (24-3-1, 9 KOs) also goes through the ropes for third time in 2023 and eyes his fourth win in a row. The 33-year-old is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Ismael Flores in April. In March, the Sueca, Spain native knocked out Jaime Ramirez Dominguez in Round 3.

“We are counting down the days to fight night,” Xander Zayas said following a recent training session. “I can’t wait for the bell to ring on December 9 in South Florida. I dedicate this fight all my Boricuas from the ‘Island of Enchantment’ and the ‘Puerto Rican Diaspora’ who I know will tune in to my fight that night on ESPN.”

Xander Zayas | Top Rank

“I am determined to close the year with a bang and to continue positioning myself as one of the main contenders at junior middleweight. In the new year, I’m aiming to continuing my climb up the ranks step by step. That is why I push myself to give my all every day in the gym. You will see a better version of me every time I fight.”

“I am grateful for the support of the fans. I am also very happy to share the card with a great friend whom I respect a lot like “El Tren” from Cuba, Robeisy Ramirez. We are already close to a sold out venue, and we are ready to bring joy to our people. We’re coming to put on a great Latin party between Cubans and Puerto Ricans.”

In the main event, Las Vegas-based Cuban two-time Olympic gold medalist and WBO featherweight champion Robeisy Ramirez (13-1, 8 KOs) defends his title against unbeaten Mexican contender Rafael Espinoza (21-0, 18 KOs). The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the UK and Australia, Ramirez vs Espinoza airs live on Sunday, December 10.