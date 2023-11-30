Google News
Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Xander Zayas ‘can’t wait’ for Jorge Fortea clash

Zayas faces Fortea in co-feature to Robeisy Ramirez vs Rafael Espinoza

BoxingNewsPhotos
Parviz Iskenderov
Xander Zayas primed for Jorge Fortea fight in Pembroke Pines, Florida
Xander Zayas | Top Rank

Xander Zayas is back in the ring on Saturday, December 9, when he faces Jorge Fortea at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at junior middleweight. The contest serves as the co-feature on the card, headlined by Robeisy Ramirez vs Rafael Espinoza live on ESPN.

Zayas (17-0, 11 KOs) makes his third ring appearance for the year and looks to remain undefeated. In his previous outing in September, Sunrise, Florida-based 21-year-old stopped Roberto Valenzuela Jr in the fifth round. In June, the native of San Juan, Puerto Rico defeated Ronald Cruz by unanimous decision.

Fortea (24-3-1, 9 KOs) also goes through the ropes for third time in 2023 and eyes his fourth win in a row. The 33-year-old is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Ismael Flores in April. In March, the Sueca, Spain native knocked out Jaime Ramirez Dominguez in Round 3.

“We are counting down the days to fight night,” Xander Zayas said following a recent training session. “I can’t wait for the bell to ring on December 9 in South Florida. I dedicate this fight all my Boricuas from the ‘Island of Enchantment’ and the ‘Puerto Rican Diaspora’ who I know will tune in to my fight that night on ESPN.”

Xander Zayas
Xander Zayas | Top Rank
Xander Zayas
Xander Zayas | Top Rank
Xander Zayas
Xander Zayas | Top Rank

“I am determined to close the year with a bang and to continue positioning myself as one of the main contenders at junior middleweight. In the new year, I’m aiming to continuing my climb up the ranks step by step. That is why I push myself to give my all every day in the gym. You will see a better version of me every time I fight.”

“I am grateful for the support of the fans. I am also very happy to share the card with a great friend whom I respect a lot like “El Tren” from Cuba, Robeisy Ramirez. We are already close to a sold out venue, and we are ready to bring joy to our people. We’re coming to put on a great Latin party between Cubans and Puerto Ricans.”

Xander Zayas
Xander Zayas | Top Rank
Xander Zayas
Xander Zayas | Top Rank
Xander Zayas
Xander Zayas | Top Rank
Xander Zayas
Xander Zayas | Top Rank

In the main event, Las Vegas-based Cuban two-time Olympic gold medalist and WBO featherweight champion Robeisy Ramirez (13-1, 8 KOs) defends his title against unbeaten Mexican contender Rafael Espinoza (21-0, 18 KOs). The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the UK and Australia, Ramirez vs Espinoza airs live on Sunday, December 10.

Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.