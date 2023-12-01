BKFC 56 Utah weigh-in results, Perry vs Alvarez

BKFC 56 Utah: Perry vs Alvarez airs live on pay-per-view from Maverik Center in West Valley City, UT on Saturday, December 2. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, former UFC welterweight Mike Perry squares off against former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez at middleweight. In the co-main event, BKFC women’s flyweight champion Christine Ferea defends her belt in the rematch against Bec Rawlings.

Also on the card, BKFC featherweight titleholder Kai Stewart defends his strap against Howard Davis. As well, Arnold Adams and Mick Terrill clash at heavyweight. Plus, Jeremy Stephens makes his promotional debut against fellow former UFC fighter Jimmie Rivera at lightweight.

Get BKFC 56: Perry vs Alvarez full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

BKFC 56 Utah fight card

Main card

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez, middleweight

Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee, heavyweight

Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings, women’s flyweight – Ferea’s BKFC women’s flyweight title

Kai Stewart vs. Howard Davis, featherweight – Stewart’s BKFC featherweight title

Arnold Adams vs. Mick Terrill, heavyweight

Jeremy Stephens vs. Jimmie Rivera, lightweight

Michael Jones vs. Erick Lozano, light heavyweight

Ben Moa vs. Bridger Bercier, heavyweight

Prelims

Keegan Vandermeer vs. Esteban Rodriguez, cruiserweight

LJ Schulz vs. Danny Hilton, lightweight

Trever Bradshaw vs. Troy Dennison, welterweight

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, December 3 live on Kayo.