Christine Ferea: I’m going to burn Bec Rawlings out

Christine Ferea defends her flyweight title in the championship rematch against Bec Rawlings on Saturday, December 2 at Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The pair battles it out in the co-main event at BKFC 56: Perry vs Alvarez live on pay-per-view.

Their first fight took place in Broomfield, Colorado in April. Ferea retained her belt via TKO due to doctor stoppage. The latter called it a day prior to the start of the third round due to cut over Rawlings’ eye.

Riding a five-win streak, Christine Ferea (7-1) makes her second ring appearance for the year and makes the third defense of her title. Prior to their first fight with Rawlings, in August 2022, the native of San Jose, California stopped Taylor Starling in less than a round. The 41-year-old claimed the inaugural belt by unanimous decision against Britain Hart last February.

“She’s tough, she’s coming to fight,” Christine Ferea said at the final pre-fight press conference. “I’ve seen holes in her game. I’ve seen the fatigue in her; she does gas. I’ve seen a lot of things that we’ll capitalize on. I’m coming forward from Round 1 to Round 5, and I’m going to burn her out.”

“No matter who’s in front of me, I’m motivated. I’m a very motivated person; I want to be the best in the world at everything I do, especially this. I’m the best in the world, and I’m going to prove that again on Saturday night.”

“I came from the bottom with no UFC behind me, no management. I’ve learned this business from the ground up, and that’s why you’re getting beat.”

Bec Rawlings at the press conference ahead of her rematch against Christine Ferea | BKFC

‘I intend on bullying the bully back again’

Bec Rawlings (3-2) also goes through the ropes for the second time in 2023 and looks to rebound from a pair of losses. In addition to her defeat against Ferea, last June the native of Launceston, Tasmania dropped a unanimous decision in the rematch against Hart. Before that, the 34-year-old Australian won three bouts inside the BKFC ring, which includes a pair of wins by decision against Cecilia Flores and Hart , and the second-round TKO against Alma Garcia.

“Christine is good when it’s going her way, like a typical bully,” Bec Rawlings said. “I intend on bullying the bully back again.”

“She never beat me for the belt, unless you count the last fight, where I think the doctor beat both of us. If I was the champion, I wouldn’t want to win by doctor’s stoppage over a little cut on the eyebrow. It doesn’t eat me up. I’m going out there on Saturday night to take back that crown and bring the belt back to Australia.”

“When I hit you, you were in [expletive] la la land. You should be thanking the doctor for stopping the fight, because I was about to put you on your [expletive].”

In the BKFC 56 main event, former UFC welterweight Mike Perry (3-0) faces former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez (1-0). The pair squares off at middleweight.

Also on the card, Kai Stewart (4-0) defends his featherweight title against Howard Davis (5-1-1). Plus, Arnold Adams (7-2) and Mick Terrill (6-1) clash at heavyweight. In addition, Jeremy Stephens makes his BKFC debut against fellow former UFC fighter Jimmie Rivera (1-0-1) at lightweight.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, December 3 live on Kayo.