Karriss Artingstall faces Lila dos Santos Furtado on Jonas vs Mayer undercard

British 2020 Olympic Bronze medallist Karriss Artingstall is back in the ring on Saturday, January 20 at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, where she faces Lila dos Santos Furtado of Brazil. The pair battles it out on the card, topped by Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer.

Artingstall (5-0, 1 KOs) goes through the ropes for the fourth time in 2023. In her previous bout in October, the 29-year-old southpaw eliminated former title challenger Vanessa Bradford in two rounds. Prior to that, the native of Macclesfield, Cheshire defeated Jade Taylor and Linzi Buczynskyj by points.

Furtado (9-1, 1 KOs) makes her third ring appearance for the year. The 32-year-old looks to return to winning ways, after suffering her first career defeat by unanimous decision against Raven Chapman in August. In May, the Guarulhos, Sao Paulo native earned a UD against Bestalia Sanchez.

“Of course, I was happy with my performance against [Vanessa Bradford], said Artingstall. “I did something no one else managed to do. I always come to hurt my opponents, to get the win is the most important thing, but to hurt my opponent and to make them quit, there’s no better feeling.”

“I think I’ve had a good start to my journey as a professional fighter. I mean, it could be better as I’d like a belt to my name, which is definitely the focus for 2024. Next year, I’d like to cement my place at the top of the division and challenge for those world titles.”

“I’ve mentioned previously who I’d like to fight [Raven Chapman, Skye Nicolson] as I believe it would be great for the fans. But for now, I’m just interested in fighting whoever is going to improve my world ranking.”

In the main event, British IBF welterweight champion Natasha Jonas (14-2-1, 9 KOs) defends her title against former unified super featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer (19-1, 5 KOs) of the United States. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the co-main event, Bolton’s Jack Cullen (22-4-1, 10 KOs) and Zak Chelli (14-2-1, 7 KOs) of London square off in the rematch. The pair first met last August in a bout that ended in a split draw after 10 rounds. Their second encounter is scheduled for 12 rounds with Cullen’s British and Commonwealth welterweight titles on the line.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 21.