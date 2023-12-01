Michael Conlan vs Jordan Gill weigh-in results

Former two-time world title challenger Michael Conlan is back in the ring on Saturday, December 2 when he faces former European and Commonwealth champion Jordan Gill at SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The pair squares off in the 12-round featherweight main event live on DAZN. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Caoimhin Agyarko battles it out against Troy Williamson. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

Also on the card, Tyrone McKenna goes up against Lewis Crocker in a 10-rounder at welterweight. Plus, Sean McComb takes on Sam Maxwell in a 10-rounder at super lightweight.

Get Conlan vs Gill full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Conlan vs Gill fight card

Michael Conlan vs. Jordan Gill, 12 rounds, featherweight

Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Troy Williamson, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Tyrone McKenna vs. Lewis Crocker, 10 rounds, welterweight

Sean McComb vs. Sam Maxwell, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Gerard Hughes vs. Ruadhan Farrell, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Fearghus Quinn vs. Angel Emilov, 6 rounds, middleweight

Emmanuel Buttigieg vs. Mario Oliveira, 4 rounds, middleweight

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, December 3 live on Kayo.