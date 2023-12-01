Mike Perry vows to ‘beat the f*** out of’ Eddie Alvarez

Mike Perry faces Eddie Alvarez on the top of BKFC 56 fight card on Saturday, December 2 at Maverik Center in West Valley City, UT. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds middleweight bout live on pay-per-view.

Former UFC welterweight Mike Perry (3-0) makes his second BKFC ring appearance for the year and looks to remain undefeated. In his previous bout in April, the 32-year-old native of Flint, Michigan stopped former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

“This is absolutely the biggest fight of my career,” Mike Perry said at the final pre-fight press conference. “Eddie has experience with BKFC. I think you learn a lot from your first one. I want a [expletive] battle, dude. I’m sorry, boss, what I’ve gotta do to your Philly boy, man.”

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez at the press conference | BKFC

“I’ve still got some weight to cut. I think I’m going to blow up after I weigh in. I don’t know how much Eddie is going to blow up because he was looking pretty fat last time. I don’t know how much weight he’s gonna put on after weighing in at 175.”

“You’re here for a paycheck, which is crazy to me, I can’t even think like that… I’m going to beat the [expletive] out of you so bad, man.”

Eddie Alvarez | BKFC

‘I love this fight, man’

Eddie Alvarez (1-0) also goes through the ropes for the second time in 2023 and eyes his second win. Philadelphia’s 39-year-old former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion made his BKFC debut in April, when he defeated fellow former MMA fighter Chad Mendes by split decision.

“I always thought the [King of Violence] title belonged to me, and I don’t need a belt to prove it,” Eddie Alvarez said. “I’ve had it, I’m defending it against Mike Perry, and it’s going to be a successful title defense. I love this fight, man.”

“I was a 155lber, but these days I walk around at 200. I can’t make 155 anymore. I wanted to make it 175 to suck some water out of Mike’s head, so when I hit it, it just falls over.”

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez go face to face | BKFC

BKFC 56 co-main event features Christine Ferea (7-1) as she defends her flyweight title in the championship rematch against Bec Rawlings (3-2). Also on the card, Kai Stewart (4-0) defends his featherweight title against Howard Davis (5-1-1).

Also on the card, Arnold Adams (7-2) takes on Mick Terrill (6-1) at heavyweight. In addition, Jeremy Stephens makes his BKFC debut against fellow former UFC fighter Jimmie Rivera (1-0-1) at lightweight.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, December 3 live on Kayo.