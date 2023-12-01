Ryan Garcia ‘laser-focused’ on comeback against Oscar Duarte

Los Angeles-based Ryan Garcia is back in the ring on Saturday, December 2 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, where he faces Mexican contender Oscar Duarte. The pair squares off in the main event bout live on DAZN. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds at super lightweight.

Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) looks to rebound from his first career defeat in April, when he was stopped by Gervonta Davis in the seventh round. At the final pre-fight press conference, the 25-year-old native of Victorville, California said he was confident in victory and set to make a successful ring return.

“I put everything into this fight,” Ryan Garcia said. “You know, for the first time, I’m extremely committed in a long time. You know 2021 was one of the years that kind of broke me. 2022, you know a big change in me, and 2023 opened my eyes. I’m about to come back for everything, I’m just laser-focused and that’s where my confidence comes from.”

‘This Saturday, I’ll be winning’

Oscar Duarte (26-1-1, 21 KOs) is riding an 11-win streak. The 27-year-old native of Parral, Chihuahua last fought in May when he eliminated D’Angelo Keyes in seven rounds.

“First of all, good afternoon, everyone,” Oscar Duarte said. “I’m very happy, very content, to be here. I’m enjoying every moment. This was a dream and it is now a reality. And this Saturday, you’ll see my best version. I have a great team, and this Saturday, I’ll be winning.”

The 12-round co-main event features British Ohara Davies (25-2, 18 KOs) in his U.S. debut against former world title challenger Ismael Barroso (24-4-2, 22 KOs) of Venezuela. The pair battles it out for the interim WBA super lightweight title.

In Australia, Garcia vs Duarte airs live on Sunday, December 3.