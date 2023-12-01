Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte weigh-in results

Boxing star Ryan Garcia returns to the ring against Oscar Duarte in the 12-round super lightweight main event live on DAZN from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, December 2. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Ohara Davies makes his U.S. debut against former title challenger Ismael Barroso. The pair battles it out for the interim WBA super lightweight belt. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Also on the card, Floyd Schofield defends his WBA International lightweight title in a 10-rounder against Ricardo Torres. As well, Shane Mosley Jr defends his NABO middleweight strap in a 10-rounder against Joshua Conley. Plus, Darius Fulghum and Pachino Hill go head to head in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight.

Get Garcia vs Duarte full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Garcia vs Duarte fight card

Main card

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte, 12 rounds, super lightweight

Ohara Davies vs. Ismael Barroso, 12 rounds, super lightweight – interim WBA super lightweight title

Floyd Schofield vs. Ricardo Torres, 10 rounds, lightweight – Schofield’s WBA International lightweight title

Shane Mosley Jr vs. Joshua Conley, 10 rounds, middleweight – Mosley’s NABO middleweight title

Darius Fulghum vs. Pachino Hill, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Prelims

Asa Stevens vs. Dominique Griffin, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Gael Cabrera vs. Alejandro Dominguez, 4 rounds, bantamweight

Sean Garcia vs. Joseph Johnson, 4 rounds, lightweight

Danilo Diez vs. Jose Valenzuela Alvarado, 4 rounds, super lightweight

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 3.