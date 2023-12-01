Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte weigh-in results

Boxing star Ryan Garcia returns to the ring against Oscar Duarte in the 12-round super lightweight main event live on DAZN from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, December 2. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the co-main event, Ohara Davies makes his U.S. debut against former title challenger Ismael Barroso. The pair battles it out for the interim WBA super lightweight belt. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
Also on the card, Floyd Schofield defends his WBA International lightweight title in a 10-rounder against Ricardo Torres. As well, Shane Mosley Jr defends his NABO middleweight strap in a 10-rounder against Joshua Conley. Plus, Darius Fulghum and Pachino Hill go head to head in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight.
Get Garcia vs Duarte full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
Garcia vs Duarte fight card
Main card
- Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte, 12 rounds, super lightweight
- Ohara Davies vs. Ismael Barroso, 12 rounds, super lightweight – interim WBA super lightweight title
- Floyd Schofield vs. Ricardo Torres, 10 rounds, lightweight – Schofield’s WBA International lightweight title
- Shane Mosley Jr vs. Joshua Conley, 10 rounds, middleweight – Mosley’s NABO middleweight title
- Darius Fulghum vs. Pachino Hill, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
Prelims
- Asa Stevens vs. Dominique Griffin, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
- Gael Cabrera vs. Alejandro Dominguez, 4 rounds, bantamweight
- Sean Garcia vs. Joseph Johnson, 4 rounds, lightweight
- Danilo Diez vs. Jose Valenzuela Alvarado, 4 rounds, super lightweight
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 3.