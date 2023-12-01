UFC Austin weigh-in results, Dariush vs Tsarukyan

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan airs live on ESPN+ from Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, December 2. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, No. 4-ranked lightweight contender Beneil Dariush faces No. 8 Arman Tsarukyan. The bout is scheduled for five-rounds.

In the co-main event, No. 12-ranked 155-pound contender Jalin Turner squares off against No. 13 Bobby Green.

Get UFC Austin: Dariush vs Tsarukyan full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC Austin 2023 fight card

Main card

Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan, lightweight

Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green, lightweight

Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, bantamweight

Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum, welterweight

Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva, lightweight

Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, middleweight

Preliminary card

Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila, women’s bantamweight

Zachary Reese vs. Cody Brundage, middleweight

Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki, lightweight

Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa, featherweight

Rodolfo Bellato vs. Ihor Potieria, light heavyweight

Wellington Turman vs. Jared Gooden, welterweight

Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth, women’s flyweight

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, December 3 live on Kayo.