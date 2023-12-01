Google News
UFC Austin weigh-in results, Dariush vs Tsarukyan

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan airs live on ESPN+ from Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, December 2. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, No. 4-ranked lightweight contender Beneil Dariush faces No. 8 Arman Tsarukyan. The bout is scheduled for five-rounds.

In the co-main event, No. 12-ranked 155-pound contender Jalin Turner squares off against No. 13 Bobby Green.

Get UFC Austin: Dariush vs Tsarukyan full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC Austin 2023 fight card

Main card

  • Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan, lightweight
  • Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green, lightweight
  • Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, bantamweight
  • Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum, welterweight
  • Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva, lightweight
  • Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, middleweight

Preliminary card

  • Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila, women’s bantamweight
  • Zachary Reese vs. Cody Brundage, middleweight
  • Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki, lightweight
  • Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa, featherweight
  • Rodolfo Bellato vs. Ihor Potieria, light heavyweight
  • Wellington Turman vs. Jared Gooden, welterweight
  • Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth, women’s flyweight

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, December 3 live on Kayo.

