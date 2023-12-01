UFC Austin weigh-in results, Dariush vs Tsarukyan

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan airs live on ESPN+ from Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, December 2. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, No. 4-ranked lightweight contender Beneil Dariush faces No. 8 Arman Tsarukyan. The bout is scheduled for five-rounds.
In the co-main event, No. 12-ranked 155-pound contender Jalin Turner squares off against No. 13 Bobby Green.
Get UFC Austin: Dariush vs Tsarukyan full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
UFC Austin 2023 fight card
Main card
- Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan, lightweight
- Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green, lightweight
- Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, bantamweight
- Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum, welterweight
- Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva, lightweight
- Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, middleweight
Preliminary card
- Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila, women’s bantamweight
- Zachary Reese vs. Cody Brundage, middleweight
- Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki, lightweight
- Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa, featherweight
- Rodolfo Bellato vs. Ihor Potieria, light heavyweight
- Wellington Turman vs. Jared Gooden, welterweight
- Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth, women’s flyweight
In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, December 3 live on Kayo.