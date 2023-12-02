Google News
BKFC 56 Utah: Perry vs Alvarez prelims

BKFC 56 Utah Countdown Show

BKFC 56 Utah: Perry vs Alvarez free prelims air live from Maverik Center in West Valley City, UT on Saturday, December 2, leading to the main card on pay-per-view.

Among the preliminary bouts, Keegan Vandermeer takes on Esteban Rodriguez at cruiserweight. As well, LJ Schulz faces Danny Hilton at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Trever Bradshaw and Troy Dennison square off at welterweight.

In the main event, former UFC welterweight Mike Perry and former UFC and Bellator lightweight titleholder Eddie Alvarez battle it out at middleweight. In the co-main event, Christine Ferea defends her BKFC women’s flyweight title in the championship rematch against Bec Rawlings.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, December 3 live on Kayo.

Get BKFC 56: Perry vs Alvarez full fight card and start time.

