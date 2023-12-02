Erik Bazinyan vs Billi Godoy tops on Jan 25 in Montreal, Canada

Erik Bazinyan is back in the ring on Thursday, January 25 at Cabaret du Casino in Montréal, Canada, where he defends his NABF belt against Billi Godoy. The pair squares off in a 10-round main event bout at super middleweight.

Unbeaten Bazinyan (31-0, 22 KOs) was in action last October, when he KO’d Ronald Ellis in the sixth round on Spencer vs Hermans 2 undercard and secured his third win for the year. In June, Laval, Quebec-based 28-year-old earned a unanimous decision against Jose de Jesus Macias. In February, the native of Yerevan, Armenia defeated Alantez Fox by majority decision.

Godoy (41-7, 20 KOs) last fought in August when he earned a unanimous decision against Jairo Moran and secured his third win in a row. In June, the 37-year-old veteran KO’d Omar Emanuel Correa in Round 3. In February 2022, the Centenario, Argentina native defeated Fernando Enrique Bataglia by unanimous decision.

Albert Ramirez faces Charles Foster in co-feature

The co-main event pits Albert Ramirez against Charles Foster. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds with WBA International light heavyweight title on the line.

Unbeaten Ramirez (17-0, 15 KOs) won his previous bout in September by unanimous decision against Gilbert Castillo Rivera. In May, the 31-year-old southpaw stopped Ricardo Adrian Luna in the fourth round. In January, the native of El Vigia, Venezuela TKO’d Jacob Dickson in Round 1.

Foster (22-1, 12 KOs) is looking to return to winning ways. The 33-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Ali Izmailov last time out in June and suffered his first career defeat. Last December and June, the 33-year-old of New Haven, Connecticut TKO’d Rafael Fernandez Sosa and Bo Gibbs Jr in the sixth and fourth round, respectively.

Other bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

In the UK and Australia, Bazinyan vs Godoy airs live on Friday, January 26.