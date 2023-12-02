Conlan vs Gill results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Michael Conlan and Jordan Gill battle it out in the main event live stream from SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, December 2. The contest pits former two-time world title challenger, representing the country-host, against former European and Commonwealth champion of England. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with WBA International super featherweight title on the line.

Belfast’s 32-year-old Conlan (18-2, 9 KOs) goes through the ropes for the second time in 2023 and looks to rebound from the defeat suffered in May against reigning IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez. 29-year-old Gill (27-2-1, 8 KOs) also looks to return to winning ways, after he lost his EBU European title against Kiko Martinez last October.

The co-main event features Tyrone McKenna (23-3-1, 6 KOs) up against Lewis Crocker (17-0, 10 KOs). The all-Belfast bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with WBA Continental Europe welterweight title at stake.

Among Conlan vs Gill undercard bouts, Belfast’s Caoimhin Agyarko (13-0, 7 KOs) faces former British champion Troy Williamson (20-1-1, 14 KOs) of England. The pair meets in a 10-round bout for WBA Continental super welterweight belt.

As well, Belfast’s southpaw Sean McComb (17-1, 5 KOs) and Liverpool’s former British and Commonwealth champion Sam Maxwell (17-2, 11 KOs) clash in a 10-round bout for WBO European super lightweight strap. In addition, Cameron Vuong (2-0, 1 KOs) of England and Michal Dufek (36-31-2, 23 KOs) of Czech Republic go toe-to-toe in a six-round bout at lightweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 3.

Michael Conlan vs Jordan Gill start time

USA & UK

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, December 2

Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm GMT

Prelims: 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT / 5:30 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, December 3

Time: 6 am AEDT

Prelims: 4:30 am AEDT

Conlan vs Gill fight card

Get Conlan vs Gill full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Michael Conlan vs. Jordan Gill, 12 rounds, super featherweight – WBA International super featherweight title

Tyrone McKenna vs. Lewis Crocker, 10 rounds, welterweight – WBA Continental Europe welterweight title

Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Troy Williamson, 10 rounds, super welterweight – WBA Continental super welterweight title

Sean McComb vs. Sam Maxwell, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBO European super lightweight title

Cameron Vuong vs. Michal Dufek, 6 rounds, lightweight

Preliminary card (Before The Bell)

Emmanuel Buttigieg vs. Mario Oliveira, 4 rounds, middleweight

Gerard Hughes vs. Ruadhan Farrell, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Fearghus Quinn vs. Angel Emilov, 6 rounds, middleweight

