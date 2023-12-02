Google News
Michael Conlan vs Jordan Gill prelims

Michael Conlan vs Jordan Gill free prelims air live from SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, December 2, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the preliminary bouts, Emmanuel Buttigieg of London makes his pro boxing debut in a four-round middleweight contest against Mario Oliveira (1-0) of Portugal. As well, Gerard Hughes (4-0) takes on Ruadhan Farrell (4-1, 2 KOs) in an all-Belfast six-rounder at super bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Fearghus Quinn (8-0, 3 KOs) of Belleek, Northern Ireland goes up against Angel Emilov (11-53-3, 7 KOs) of Bulgaria in a six-rounder at middleweight.

In the 12-round main event, former two-time world title challenger Michael Conlan faces former European and Commonwealth champion Jordan Gill with the WBA International super featherweight belt at stake.

In the 10-round co-main event, Tyrone McKenna and Lewis Crocker battle it out for the WBA Continental Europe welterweight strap.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, December 3 live on Kayo.

Get Conlan vs Gill full fight card and start time.

