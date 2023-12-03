Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan squared off in the main event of UFC Fight Night live from Moody Center in Austin, TX on Saturday, December 2. The contest featured No. 4 and No. 8-ranked lightweight contenders in the scheduled for five rounds bout.

The bout didn’t go the distance. Tsarukyan came out on top, stopping Dariush with knee and punches. The official time was 1 minute and 4 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by knockout, the Akhalkalaki, Georgia native Arman Tsarukyan improved to 21-3. The 27-year-old Armenian mixed martial artist made his second Octagon appearance for the year and secured his third win in a row.

Beneil Dariush dropped to 22-6-1. Huntington Beach, California-based 34-year-old suffered his second straight defeat.

In his post-fight interview Tsarukyan said he was looking to take a revenge against reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The latter won their first non-title bout by unanimous decision in April 2019.

“Islam is a different level fighter,” Tsarukyan said. “We fought four years ago, I was 22-years-old. Now I am 27. I got improved. Next fight is going to be a different one. I am going to knock him out. That’s it.”

Check out Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Dariush vs Tsarukyan full fight video highlights

Arman Tsarukyan makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Beneil Dariush.

Fight time.

The #UFCAustin main event is NOW!@BruceBuffer is ready, are you?!



[ Watch LIVE now for FREE on ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/8UsYRPaVWl — UFC (@ufc) December 3, 2023

Round 1.

ONE MINUTE IS ALL HE NEEDED ?@ArmanUFC makes quick work of Beneil Dariush at #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/m65yigcNhp — UFC (@ufc) December 3, 2023

Verdict.

QUE EVENTO??@ArmanUfc le pone el broche de oro con un KO ESPECTACULAR #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/9rUZuYrbHI — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) December 3, 2023

Celebration.

???@ArmanUFC got that first round finish and new exactly how he wanted to celebrate! #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/OlszUru05b — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) December 3, 2023

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, December 3.

Get UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan full fight card results.