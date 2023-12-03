Google News
Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan full fight video highlights

Arman Tsarukyan knocks out Beneil Dariush at UFC Austin

Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan squared off in the main event of UFC Fight Night live from Moody Center in Austin, TX on Saturday, December 2. The contest featured No. 4 and No. 8-ranked lightweight contenders in the scheduled for five rounds bout.

The bout didn’t go the distance. Tsarukyan came out on top, stopping Dariush with knee and punches. The official time was 1 minute and 4 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by knockout, the Akhalkalaki, Georgia native Arman Tsarukyan improved to 21-3. The 27-year-old Armenian mixed martial artist made his second Octagon appearance for the year and secured his third win in a row.

Beneil Dariush dropped to 22-6-1. Huntington Beach, California-based 34-year-old suffered his second straight defeat.

In his post-fight interview Tsarukyan said he was looking to take a revenge against reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The latter won their first non-title bout by unanimous decision in April 2019.

“Islam is a different level fighter,” Tsarukyan said. “We fought four years ago, I was 22-years-old. Now I am 27. I got improved. Next fight is going to be a different one. I am going to knock him out. That’s it.”

Check out Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Dariush vs Tsarukyan full fight video highlights

Arman Tsarukyan makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Beneil Dariush.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Verdict.

Celebration.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, December 3.

Get UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan full fight card results.

