BKFC 56 Utah: Perry vs Alvarez post-fight press conference

BKFC 56: Perry vs Alvarez

BKFC 56 Utah: Perry vs Alvarez post-fight press conference follows the bare knuckle boxing event live on pay-per-view from Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, December 2. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In the five-round middleweight main event, former UFC welterweight Mike Perry goes up against former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez. In the co-main event, BKFC women’s flyweight titleholder Christine Ferea defends her strap in the championship rematch against Bec Rawlings.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, December 3.

Get BKFC 56: Perry vs Alvarez results.

