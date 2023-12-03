Christine Ferea retains title in rematch against Bec Rawlings at BKFC 56 Utah

Christine Ferea successfully retained her flyweight title on Saturday, December 2, when she faced Bec Rawlings in the rematch at Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The bout served as the co-feature on the BKFC 56 card, topped by Mike Perry vs Eddie Alvarez live on pay-per-view.

Their first fight took place in Broomfield, Colorado in April. Ferea retained her belt via TKO due to doctor stoppage. The latter called it a day prior to the start of the third round due to cut over Rawlings’ eye.

Their second fight went the full distance. After five rounds, all three judges scored the fight 50-45 in favor of the champion.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Christine Ferea improved to 8-1 and made the third successful defense of her belt. The 41-year-old native of San Jose, California made her second ring appearance for the year and earned the sixth win in a row.

In her post-fight interview, Ferea said she wanted to face MMA featherweight champion Cris Cyborg.

Bec Rawlings of Launceston, Tasmania dropped to 3-3 and suffered her third straight defeat. The 34-year-old Australian also went through the ropes for the second time in 2023.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, December 3.

