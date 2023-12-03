Darius Fulghum stops Pachino Hill with flurry in second round

Darius Fulghum improved his unbeaten record on Saturday, December 2, when he faced Pachino Hill at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The super middleweight bout kicked off a lineup of main card action, topped by Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte.
The scheduled for eight rounds contest didn’t go the distance. Referee Mark Calo-oy called it a day at 56 seconds into the second round to save Hill from further punishment, following a barrage of punches from Fulghum.
With the victory by TKO, 27-year-old Darius Fulghum (9-0, 9 KOs) of El Paso, Texas made his sixth successful ring appearance for the year. 27-year-old Pachino Hill (8-5-1, 6 KOs) of Davenport, Iowa fought for the fifth time in 2023 and suffered his fourth straight defeat.
In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 3.
