Darius Fulghum stops Pachino Hill with flurry in second round

Garcia vs Duarte

Parviz Iskenderov
Darius Fulghum stops Pachino Hill in second round
Darius Fulghum and Pachino Hill in their bout at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA | Golden Boy Promotions

Darius Fulghum improved his unbeaten record on Saturday, December 2, when he faced Pachino Hill at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The super middleweight bout kicked off a lineup of main card action, topped by Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte.

The scheduled for eight rounds contest didn’t go the distance. Referee Mark Calo-oy called it a day at 56 seconds into the second round to save Hill from further punishment, following a barrage of punches from Fulghum.

With the victory by TKO, 27-year-old Darius Fulghum (9-0, 9 KOs) of El Paso, Texas made his sixth successful ring appearance for the year. 27-year-old Pachino Hill (8-5-1, 6 KOs) of Davenport, Iowa fought for the fifth time in 2023 and suffered his fourth straight defeat.

Darius Fulghum TKO’s Pachino Hill

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 3.

Get Garcia vs Duarte full fight card results.

