Floyd Schofield outclasses & stops Ricardo Torres in first round

Floyd Schofield stops Ricardo Torres in first round
Floyd Schofield stops Ricardo Torres in first round of their bout at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA | Golden Boy Promotions

Floyd Schofield eliminated Ricardo Torres on Saturday, December 2 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The pair squared off in the co-feature on the card, topped by Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte.

The scheduled for 10 rounds lightweight bout ended in less than a round. Schofield claimed the win by TKO, sending Torres to the canvas four times. The referee waved the fight off at 1 minute and 51 seconds.

With the victory, Austin, Texas-based Floyd Schofield improved to 16-0, 12 KOs and remained undefeated. The 21-year-old native of Jersey City, New Jersey retained his WBA International title.

26-year-old Ricardo Torres of Tijuana, Mexico dropped to 17-8-3, 12 KOs.

Floyd Schofield dominates Ricardo Torres

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 3.

Get Garcia vs Duarte full fight card results.

