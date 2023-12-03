Floyd Schofield outclasses & stops Ricardo Torres in first round

Floyd Schofield eliminated Ricardo Torres on Saturday, December 2 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The pair squared off in the co-feature on the card, topped by Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte.

The scheduled for 10 rounds lightweight bout ended in less than a round. Schofield claimed the win by TKO, sending Torres to the canvas four times. The referee waved the fight off at 1 minute and 51 seconds.

With the victory, Austin, Texas-based Floyd Schofield improved to 16-0, 12 KOs and remained undefeated. The 21-year-old native of Jersey City, New Jersey retained his WBA International title.

26-year-old Ricardo Torres of Tijuana, Mexico dropped to 17-8-3, 12 KOs.

Floyd Schofield dominates Ricardo Torres

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 3.

