Jaime Munguia next fight set against John Ryder on Jan 27 in Phoenix, AZ

Munguia vs Ryder live on DAZN

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder date set for Jan 27 in Phoenix, Arizona
Jaime Munguia | Zanfer Boxing

Jaime Munguia has his next fight date made official for Saturday, January 27, when he faces John Ryder at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The contest pits former world champion of Mexico against British former two-time world title challenger. The pair squares off in a 12-round bout at super middleweight.

The fight was announced during today’s broadcast of Ryan Garcia’s ring return against Oscar Duarte in Houston, Texas.

Former WBO super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia (42-0, 33 KOs) last fought in June, when he scored a unanimous decision against Sergiy Derevyanchenko to remain undefeated. Last year, the 27-year-old native of Tijuana, Mexico won three fights inside the distance against Gonzalo Gaston Coria, Jimmy Kelly and D’Mitrius Ballard.

John Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) was in action in May when he challenged Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed 168-pound crown, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision, which snapped his four-win streak. In November 2019, the 35-year-old southpaw out of Islington, London fought Callum Smith for the WBA super middleweight belt, but also suffered the defeat by UD.

The undercard bouts, as well as ticket information, are expected to be announced shortly.

In the UK and Australia, Munguia vs Ryder airs live on Sunday, January 28.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

