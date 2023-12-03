Google News
Miesha Tate submits Julia Avila in third round at UFC Austin

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan

Parviz Iskenderov

Miesha Tate returned to winning ways on Saturday, December 2, when she faced Julia Avila at Moody Center in Austin, TX. The pair went head to head on the top of prelims at UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan.

The scheduled for three rounds women’s bantamweight contest didn’t go the full distance. Former UFC 135-pound champion forced No. 13-ranked contender to tap via rear-naked choke. Referee Jacob Montalvo stopped the fight at 1 minute and 15 seconds into the third round.

With the victory by submission, Miesha Tate improved to 20-9. The 37-year-old native of Tacoma, Washington made her successful Octagon return after suffering a pair of defeats by decision against Lauren Murphy and Ketlen Vieira in July 2022 and November 2021, respectively.

Julia Avila dropped to 9-2. The 35-year-old of Bakersfield, California fought for the first time since June 2021, when she submitted Julija Stoliarenko in the third round.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, December 3.

Get UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan full fight card results.

