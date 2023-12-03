Google News
Mike Perry vs Eddie Alvarez full fight video highlights

Mike Perry stops Eddie Alvarez in two rounds at BKFC 56 Utah

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez squared off in the BKFC 56 main event live on pay-per-view from Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, December 2. The bare knuckle boxing fight featured former UFC welterweight up against former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion.

The pair went head to heat at middleweight. The scheduled for 5 rounds bout didn’t go the distance. Perry earned the win via RTD. Alvarez’s corner stopped the fight after the second round.

With the victory, Mike Perry improved to 4-0 and remained unbeaten in the BKFC ring. The 32-year-old of Flint, MI went through the ropes for the second time in 2023 and secured the symbolic “King of Violence” title. Post-fight he called out Conor McGregor.

Eddie Alvarez dropped to 1-1. The 39-year-old of Philadelphia, PA also made his second BKFC ring appearance for the year.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, December 3.

Check out Mike Perry vs Eddie Alvarez full fight video highlights below.

Perry vs Alvarez full fight video highlights

Eddie Alvarez makes his ring walk.

Here comes Mike Perry.

Flying fists.

Post-fight.

Get BKFC 56: Perry vs Alvarez full fight card results.

