Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte full fight video highlights

Ryan Garcia KO's Oscar Duarte in successful ring return live from Houston, Texas

Ryan Garcia KO's Oscar Duarte in Round 8
Ryan Garcia and Oscar Duarte in their bout at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA | Golden Boy Promotions

Ryan Garcia and Oscar Duarte squared off in the main event live from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, December 2. The contest featured boxing star out of Los Angeles up against Mexican contender.

The scheduled for 12 rounds welterweight bout ended prior to the final bell. Garcia claimed the win by knockout, hurting and sending Duarte to the canvas with a flurry of punches. The latter managed to get back on his feet, but didn’t beat the count. Referee James Green waved the fight off at 2 minutes and 51 seconds into the eighth round.

With the victory, Ryan Garcia improved to 24-1, 20 KOs. The 25-year-old native of Victorville, California went through the ropes for the second time in 2023 and rebounded from his first career defeat suffered in April against Gervonta Davis.

“I want to become a world champion. I want Rollies next,” said Ryan Garcia post-win. “Everyone kept asking me why Oscar Duarte – he was so tough! I thought I would get him out in the second or third, but he was like a rock. I felt like me and Derrick have a lot to build on after this fight.”

Oscar Duarte dropped to 26-2-1, 21 KOs. The 27-year-old of Parral, Mexico made his third ring appearance for the year. The defeat snapped his 11-win streak.

At the time of a stoppage Garcia was down on the judges’ scorecards, showing 69-64, 68-65 and 68-65 in favor of Duarte.

Garcia vs Duarte full fight video highlights

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, December 3.

Get Garcia vs Duarte full fight card results.

