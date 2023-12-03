Google News
Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte post-fight press conference

Ryan Garcia returns against Oscar Duarte in Houston, Texas

The post-fight Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte press conference follows their bout live from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, December 2. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

The event features boxing star out of Los Angeles, Ryan Garcia, returning to the ring against Mexican contender Oscar Duarte. Also on the card, Floyd Schofield defends his WBA International lightweight title against Ricardo Torres.

In addition, Shane Mosley Jr defends his NABO middleweight belt against Joshua Conley. Plus, Darius Fulghum battles it out against Pachino Hill.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 3.

Get Garcia vs Duarte results.

