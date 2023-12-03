Google News
Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Shane Mosley Jr stops Joshua Conley in six rounds

Garcia vs Duarte

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov
Shane Mosley Jr defeats Joshua Conley via sixth-round RTD | Twitter/GoldenBoy
Shane Mosley Jr and Joshua Conley in their bout at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA | Golden Boy Promotions

Shane Mosley Jr dominated Joshua Conley, when the pair squared off at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, December 2. The middleweight bout was featured on the card, headlined by Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte.

The scheduled for 10 rounds contest ended prior to the final bell. Mosley Jr claimed the win via stoppage. Conley retired on stool and wouldn’t come out to the seventh round.

With the victory by RTD, Las Vegas-based Shane Mosley Jr improved to 21-4, 12 KOs and landed the WBA Continental Americas title. The 32-year-old native of Pomona, California made his third ring appearance for the year and secured the fourth win in a row.

Joshua Conley dropped to 17-6-1, 11 KOs. The 31-year-old native of Montclair, California suffered his third straight defeat.

Shane Mosley Jr dominates Joshua Conley

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 3.

Get Garcia vs Duarte full fight card results.

Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Featured

Stream BKFC 56 Utah Perry vs Alvarez live on FITE

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.