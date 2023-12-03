Shane Mosley Jr stops Joshua Conley in six rounds

Shane Mosley Jr dominated Joshua Conley, when the pair squared off at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, December 2. The middleweight bout was featured on the card, headlined by Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte.

The scheduled for 10 rounds contest ended prior to the final bell. Mosley Jr claimed the win via stoppage. Conley retired on stool and wouldn’t come out to the seventh round.

With the victory by RTD, Las Vegas-based Shane Mosley Jr improved to 21-4, 12 KOs and landed the WBA Continental Americas title. The 32-year-old native of Pomona, California made his third ring appearance for the year and secured the fourth win in a row.

Joshua Conley dropped to 17-6-1, 11 KOs. The 31-year-old native of Montclair, California suffered his third straight defeat.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 3.

