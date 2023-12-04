Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak date, time, how to watch, undercard

Chris Billam-Smith and Mateusz Masternak battle it out in the main event at BIC in Bournemouth, England on Sunday, December 10. The contest features British WBO cruiserweight champion up against contender of Poland. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

33-year-old Chris Billam-Smith (18-1, 12 KOs) of Epsom, England makes his second ring appearance for the year and the first defense of his title. 36-year-old Mateusz Masternak (47-5, 31 KOs) of Iwaniska, Poland goes through the ropes for the first time in 2023 and makes his first attempt to become champion.

In the co-main event, local Lee Cutler (13-1, 7 KOs) and Kingsley Egbunike (8-2-1, 1 KOs) of London battle it out for the vacant English super welterweight belt. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In Australia, the event airs live on Monday, December 11.

Billam-Smith vs Masternak start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak live stream on Peacock. The date is Sunday, December 10. The start time is scheduled for 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT.

Billam-Smith vs Masternak start time in UK

Boxing fans in the UK can watch Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak live stream on Sky Sports. The date is Sunday, December 10. The start time is scheduled for 6 pm GMT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 9:30 pm GMT.

Billam-Smith vs Masternak start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak live on Kayo. The date is Monday, December 11. The start time is scheduled for 6 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 8:30 am am AEDT.

Billam-Smith vs Masternak undercard

Among the bouts featured on Billam-Smith vs Masternak undercard, former Team GB member Ben Whittaker (4-0, 3 KOs) of West Bromwich, West Midlands takes on Albania-born Stiven Leonetti Dredhaj (11-2-1, 3 KOs) of Milan, Italy. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at light heavyweight.

As well, British 2020 Olympic Gold medallist Lauren Price (5-0, 1 KOs) of Newport, Wales goes up against Silvia Bortot (11-3-1, 3 KOs) of Motta di Livenza, Italy. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at welterweight.

Plus, Lewis Edmondson (7-0, 3 KOs) of Southampton, England faces Dmytro Fedas (8-4-2, 5 KOs) of Nataline, Ukraine. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at light heavyweight.

In addition, Michael McKinson (25-1, 4 KOs) of Portsmouth, England and Francesca Hennessy (1-0, 1 KOs) of Sevenoaks, England face opponents to be named in their respective bouts.

Billam-Smith vs Masternak fight card

The current Billam-Smith vs Masternak fight card looks as the following: