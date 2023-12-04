Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis date, time, how to watch, undercard

Devin Haney and Regis Prograis battle it out in the main event at Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday, December 9. The contest features local former undisputed lightweight champion challenging NOLA’s WBC super lightweight king. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

25-year-old undefeated Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) of San Francisco, California moves up a weight class and looks to conquer a new division. 34-year-old Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) of New Orleans, Louisiana makes the second defense of his WBC 140-pound belt and eyes his sixth straight victory.

In the co-main event, Australian Liam Paro (23-0, 14 KOs) of Mackay, Queensland faces Montana Love (18-1-1, 9 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio. The super lightweight bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with Paro’s WBO ‘Global’ belt on the line.

Also on the card, Cuban 2020 Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz (1-0) defends his IBF International strap against Mexican southpaw Jovanni Straffon (26-5-1, 19 KOs). The lightweight bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Plus, Sydney’s IBF bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges (9-1 4 KOs) makes the second defense of her title against former super flyweight champion Miyo Yoshida (16-4) of Japan. The latter replaced Miami-based Australian Avril Mathie (8-1-1, 3 KOs), who was forced to withdraw due to injury. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, December 10.

Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis live stream on DAZN PPV. The date is Saturday, December 9. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis start time in UK

Boxing fans in the United Kingdom can watch Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, December 10. The start time is scheduled for 2 am GMT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 4 am GMT.

Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, December 10. The start time is scheduled for 1 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3 pm AEDT.

Haney vs Prograis undercard

Among the bouts featured on Haney vs Prograis undercard, Destiny Jones (5-1, 2 KOs) of Austin, Texas takes on unbeaten Beatriz Ferreira (3-0, 1 KO) of Brazil. The pair goes head to head in an eight-round bout at super featherweight.

As well, Stockton-based Quilisto Madera (14-4, 9 KOs) of Mount Vernon, Washington meets Las Vegas-based unbeaten Amari Jones (9-0, 8 KOs) of Oakland, California. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at super welterweight.

In addition, unbeaten Shamar Canal (6-0, 4 KOs) of Schenectady, New York clashes with Mexico’s Jose Antonio Meza (8-8, 2 KOs). The bout is scheduled for six rounds at super featherweight.

Haney vs Prograis fight card

The current Haney vs Prograis fight card looks as the following: