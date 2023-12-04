Robeisy Ramirez vs Rafael Espinoza date, time, how to watch, undercard

Robeisy Ramirez and Rafael Espinoza square off in the main event at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, FL on Saturday, December 9. The contest pits WBO featherweight champion of Cuba against undefeated contender of Mexico. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Las Vegas-based Robeisy Ramirez (13-1, 8 KOs) goes through the ropes for the third time this year. The 29-year-old two-time Olympic gold medalist of Cienfuegos, Cuba makes the second defense of his WBO 126-pound title.

Unbeaten Rafael Espinoza (21-0, 18 KOs) also fights for the third time in 2023 as well as in the U.S. The 29-year-old contender of Guadalajara, Mexico makes his first attempt to land a world title.

The co-main event features Sunrise, Florida-based 21-year-old Puerto Rican Xander Zayas (17-0, 11 KOs) up against 33-year-old Jorge Fortea (24-3-1, 9 KOs) of Sueca, Spain. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior middleweight.

The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, December 10.

Robeisy Ramirez vs Rafael Espinoza start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Robeisy Ramirez vs Rafael Espinoza live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, December 9. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

Robeisy Ramirez vs Rafael Espinoza start time in UK

Boxing fans in the United Kingdom can watch Robeisy Ramirez vs Rafael Espinoza live stream on Sky Sports. The date is Sunday, December 10. The start time is scheduled for 1 am GMT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 4 am GMT.

Robeisy Ramirez vs Rafael Espinoza start time in Australia

Robeisy Ramirez vs Rafael Espinoza live stream information for Australia is yet to be confirmed. The date is Sunday, December 10. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 3 pm AEDT.

How to watch Ramirez vs Espinoza in other countries

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Ramirez vs Espinoza from practically anywhere.

The respective date and start time vary by location.

Ramirez vs Espinoza undercard

Among the bouts featured on Ramirez vs Espinoza undercard, Richard Torrez Jr (7-0, 7 KOs) of Tulare, California is back in the ring, facing off Curtis Harper (14-10, 9 KOs) of Jacksonville, Florida. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.

As well, Bruce Carrington (9-0, 5 KOs) of Brownsville, Brooklyn and former title challenger Jason Sanchez (16-4, 9 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico clash in a 10-round bout at featherweight. Plus, Jahi Tucker (10-1, 5 KOs) of Queens, New York and Francisco Daniel Veron (13-0, 10 KOs) of Argentina meet in an eight-round bout at junior middleweight.

In addition, Dominican Olympian Rohan Polanco (10-0, 6 KOs) takes on Las Vegas native Keith Hunter (15-1, 9 KOs) in an eight-round bout at junior welterweight. Also in an eight-round bout at junior welterweight, unbeaten U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (10-0, 5 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio faces Mexico’s Jimerr Espinosa (15-1, 14 KOs).

Rounding out the card, Damian Knyba (12-0, 7 KOs) of Poland goes up against Kissimmee, Florida-based Michael Polite Coffie (13-4, 10 KOs) The Bronx, New York. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.

Robeisy Ramirez vs Rafael Espinoza fight card

The current Ramirez vs Espinoza fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Rafael Espinoza, 12 rounds, featherweight – Ramirez’s WBO featherweight title

Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Fortea, 10 rounds, junior middleweight

Preliminary card