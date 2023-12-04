Google News
UFC Vegas 83 fight card – Song Yadong vs Chris Gutierrez

UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez

FeaturedMMANewsUFC
Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Vegas 83 fight card airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 9. The main event is a five-round bantamweight bout between No. 7 Song Yadong of China and No. 14 Chris Gutierrez of the United States.

Song Yadong makes his second Octagon appearance for the year and eyes his second win in a row. In his previous outing in April at UFC Vegas 72, Sacramento, California-based 26-year-old defeated Ricky Simon via fifth-round TKO.

Gutierrez (20-5-2) fights for the third time in 2023 and also looks for his second straight victory. The 32-year-old native of Greenville, Texas last fought in October, when he defeated Alateng Heili by unanimous decision.

The co-main event is an all-American light heavyweight bout, pitting No. 8 Anthony Smith against No. 11 Khalil Rountree Jr. 35-year-old former title challenger Smith (37-18) of Corpus Christi, Texas was in action in August, when he took a split decision against Ryan Spann. Los Angeles-born 33-year-old Rountree Jr. (12-5, 1 NC) won his previous bout in August via first-round TKO against Chris Daukaus and secured his fourth win in a row.

Also on the main card, Su Mudaerji (16-5) of China and Allan Nascimento (20-6) of Brazil battle it out at flyweight. As well, Nasrat Haqparast (15-5) of China and Jamie Mullarkey (17-6) of Australia go head to head at lightweight. Plus, Jun Yong Park (17-5) of Korea and Andre Muniz (23-6) of Brazil clash at middleweight.

On the top of prelims, Song Kenan (20-7) of China and Kevin Jousset (9-2) of France square off at welterweight. Also on the card a pair of flyweight bouts, featuring Tatsuro Taira (14-0) of Japan up against Carlos Hernandez (9-2) of the United States and Hyun Sung Park (8-0) of Korea versus Shannon Ross (13-8) of Australia.

In addition, Luana Santos (6-1) of Brazil and Stephanie Egger (8-4) of Switzerland go toe-to-toe at women’s bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Rayanne Amanda (14-6) and Talita Alencar (4-0-1) meet in an all-Brazilian contest at women’s strawweight.

UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez card

The current UFC Vegas 83: Song vs Gutierrez fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez, bantamweight
  • Anthony Smith vs. Khalil Rountree Jr., light heavyweight
  • Su Mudaerji vs. Allan Nascimento, flyweight
  • Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey, lightweight
  • Park Jun-yong vs. Andre Muniz, middleweight
  • Song Kenan vs. Kevin Jousset, welterweight

Preliminary card

  • Park Hyun-sung vs. Shannon Ross, flyweight
  • Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa, lightweight
  • Luana Santos vs. Stephanie Egger, women’s bantamweight
  • Daniel Marcos vs. Carlos Vera, 140-pound catchweight
  • Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Hernandez, flyweight
  • Rayanne dos Santos vs. Talita Alencar, women’s strawweight

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, December 10 live on Kayo.

