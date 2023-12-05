PFL Europe 4 fight card, date, time, how to watch – 2023 Finals

Following 2023 PFL Championships held last month in Washington, D.C., Professional Fighters League hits 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland this Friday, December 8 with PFL Europe 4: 2023 Finals. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with four titles contested on the night.

The headline-bout is a featherweight contest between Nathan Kelly and Dimitry Solimeis. Dublin’s 26-year-old Kelly (8-2) makes his third cage walk for the year and eyes the ninth win in a row. Solimeis (6-3) of France fights for the second time in 2023 and looks to return to winning ways.

Among the 2023 PFL Europe Championship bouts, Khurshed Kakhorov (11-1) of Tajikistan and Frans Mlambo (15-5) of Ireland battle it out bantamweight. As well, Jakub Kaszuba (10-0) of Poland and John Mitchell (8-1) of Ireland square off at lightweight. Plus, Dakota Ditcheva (9-0) of England and Valentina Scatizzi (2-1) of Italy meet at women’s flyweight. In addition, Jakob Nedoh (7-1) of Slovenia and Simeon Powell (9-0) of England go head to head at light heavyweight.

Also on the card a series of 2024 PFL Europe qualification matchups. Among the bouts at lightweight, Yazid Chouchane (10-3) of France faces Dylan Tuke (6-4) of Ireland, Andreeas Binder (8-1) of Romania goes up against Daniele Scatizzi (12-7) of Italy and Connor Hughes (7-1) of England takes on Sebastian Santana Guedes (8-6-1, 1 NC) of Spain. The bantamweight qualifiers feature Lewis McGrillen-Evans (7-0) of England up against Weslley Maia (8-5) of Brazil and Dominique Wooding (9-5) of England versus Ben Davis (8-6) of Ireland.

Further in action, Tom Breese (17-4) of England and Cleiton Silva (16-3, 1 NC) of Brazil go toe-to-toe in the 2024 PFL Global League qualifier at welterweight. Rounding out the card, Brett Johns (19-3) of Wales clashes with David Tonatiuh Crol (11-7, 1 NC) of France at featherweight. The event opener pits Nate Kelly of Ireland against Calum Seaton of Northern Ireland in an amateur bout at flyweight.

PFL Europe 4 start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can stream PFL Europe 4 with VPN. The date is Friday, December 8. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their cage walks at approximately 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

PFL Europe 4 start time in UK & Ireland

MMA fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland can stream PFL Europe 4 live on DAZN. The date is Friday, December 8. The start time is scheduled for 5 pm GMT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their cage walks at approximately 9 pm GMT.

PFL Europe 4 start time in France, Italy, Spain & other CET countries

MMA fans in France, Italy, Spain and other selected Central European time countries can stream PFL Europe 4 live on DAZN. The date is Friday, December 8. The start time is scheduled for 6 pm CET.

The main event fighters are expected to make their cage walks at approximately 10 pm CET.

PFL Europe 4 start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can stream PFL Europe 4 live on Stan Sport. The date is Saturday, December 9. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their cage walks at approximately 8 am AEDT.

PFL Europe 4 fight card

The current PFL Europe 4: 2023 Finals fight card looks as the following: