Google News
Subscribe
HomeMMA

PFL Europe 4 fight card, date, time, how to watch – 2023 Finals

PFL Europe 4: 2023 Championships

MMANewsTop Stories
Parviz Iskenderov
PFL Europe 4 fight card, start time, live stream info confirmed
Nathan Kelly | PFL

Following 2023 PFL Championships held last month in Washington, D.C., Professional Fighters League hits 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland this Friday, December 8 with PFL Europe 4: 2023 Finals. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with four titles contested on the night.

The headline-bout is a featherweight contest between Nathan Kelly and Dimitry Solimeis. Dublin’s 26-year-old Kelly (8-2) makes his third cage walk for the year and eyes the ninth win in a row. Solimeis (6-3) of France fights for the second time in 2023 and looks to return to winning ways.

Among the 2023 PFL Europe Championship bouts, Khurshed Kakhorov (11-1) of Tajikistan and Frans Mlambo (15-5) of Ireland battle it out bantamweight. As well, Jakub Kaszuba (10-0) of Poland and John Mitchell (8-1) of Ireland square off at lightweight. Plus, Dakota Ditcheva (9-0) of England and Valentina Scatizzi (2-1) of Italy meet at women’s flyweight. In addition, Jakob Nedoh (7-1) of Slovenia and Simeon Powell (9-0) of England go head to head at light heavyweight.

Also on the card a series of 2024 PFL Europe qualification matchups. Among the bouts at lightweight, Yazid Chouchane (10-3) of France faces Dylan Tuke (6-4) of Ireland, Andreeas Binder (8-1) of Romania goes up against Daniele Scatizzi (12-7) of Italy and Connor Hughes (7-1) of England takes on Sebastian Santana Guedes (8-6-1, 1 NC) of Spain. The bantamweight qualifiers feature Lewis McGrillen-Evans (7-0) of England up against Weslley Maia (8-5) of Brazil and Dominique Wooding (9-5) of England versus Ben Davis (8-6) of Ireland.

Further in action, Tom Breese (17-4) of England and Cleiton Silva (16-3, 1 NC) of Brazil go toe-to-toe in the 2024 PFL Global League qualifier at welterweight. Rounding out the card, Brett Johns (19-3) of Wales clashes with David Tonatiuh Crol (11-7, 1 NC) of France at featherweight. The event opener pits Nate Kelly of Ireland against Calum Seaton of Northern Ireland in an amateur bout at flyweight.

Watch on DAZN

Table of contents

PFL Europe 4 start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can stream PFL Europe 4 with VPN. The date is Friday, December 8. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their cage walks at approximately 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

PFL Europe 4 start time in UK & Ireland

MMA fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland can stream PFL Europe 4 live on DAZN. The date is Friday, December 8. The start time is scheduled for 5 pm GMT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their cage walks at approximately 9 pm GMT.

PFL Europe 4 start time in France, Italy, Spain & other CET countries

MMA fans in France, Italy, Spain and other selected Central European time countries can stream PFL Europe 4 live on DAZN. The date is Friday, December 8. The start time is scheduled for 6 pm CET.

The main event fighters are expected to make their cage walks at approximately 10 pm CET.

PFL Europe 4 start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can stream PFL Europe 4 live on Stan Sport. The date is Saturday, December 9. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their cage walks at approximately 8 am AEDT.

PFL Europe 4 fight card

The current PFL Europe 4: 2023 Finals fight card looks as the following:

  • Nathan Kelly vs. Dimitry Solimeis, featherweight
  • Khurshed Kakhorov vs. Frans Mlambo – 2023 PFL Europe bantamweight final
  • Jakub Kaszuba vs. John Mitchell – 2023 PFL Europe lightweight final
  • Yazid Chouchane vs. Dylan Tuke – 2024 PFL Europe lightweight qualifier
  • Dakota Ditcheva vs. Valentina Scatizzi – 2023 PFL Europe women’s flyweight final
  • Jakob Nedoh vs. Simeon Powell – 2023 PFL Europe light heavyweight final
  • Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs. Weslley Maia – 2024 PFL Europe bantamweight qualifier
  • Andreeas Binder vs. Daniele Scatizzi – 2024 PFL Europe lightweight qualifier
  • Brett Johns vs. David Tonatiuh Crol, featherweight
  • Tom Breese vs. Cleiton Silva, welterweight – 2024 PFL Global League qualifier
  • Dominique Wooding vs. Ben Davis – 2024 PFL Europe bantamweight qualifier
  • Connor Hughes vs. Sebastian Santana Guedes – 2024 PFL Europe lightweight qualifier
  • Nate Kelly vs. Calum Seaton, flyweight
Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Featured Posts

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.