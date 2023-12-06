Adam Azim faces Enock Poulsen on Buatsi vs Azeez undercard on Feb 3 in London

Adam Azim is back in the ring on Saturday, February 3 at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, where he faces Enock Poulsen. The contest features British EBU European super lightweight champion against Denmark-based former titleholder of Zambia. The pair battles it out on the card, topped by Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez.

“Adam Azim announced himself on the big stage by winning the European title in just his tenth fight,” said BOXXER Founder and CEO Ben Shalom. “Now he’s taking on an undefeated fighter. Someone who has held this belt himself, never lost it in the ring, and believes himself to be the rightful champion.”

“This is a great addition to a stacked show at The OVO Arena Wembley on February 3rd. We believe we’ve got a future world champion on our hands with Adam, but he faces a huge acid test with Enock Poulsen which he needs to come through to keep himself in contention.”

Adam Azim vs Enock Poulsen

Unbeaten 21-year-old Adam Azim (10-0, 7 KOs) last fought in November when he stopped Franck Petitjean in the 10th round to become a new European 140-pound champion. Prior to that, the Slough, England native defeated Aram Faniian and Santos Reyes by unanimous decision in September and February, respectively.

“I’m looking forward to defending my European title on a big show,” said Adam Azim. “Enock Poulsen is a good opponent but I’m levels above him and I’m going to show that on February 3rd. He hasn’t faced anyone like me before.”

Undefeated Enock Poulsen (14-0, 5 KOs) won his previous bout in October by unanimous decision against Mirko Marchetti. In May, Lusaka, Zambia’s 31-year-old stopped Nika Iudovi in the first round.

“This title is mine and right now he’s only borrowing it,” Enock Poulsen said. “I will take it back and I will beat Azim in his own hometown. Azim has never faced a good opponent, yet he’s very hyped in the UK. In this fight against me, I’m sure he will lose. I want to be on the big stage. I want to prove to everyone that I’m the real EBU Champion. To win would mean everything.”

The main event pits London-based undefeated Joshua Buatsi (17-0, 13 KOs) of Accra, Ghana against unbeaten London native Dan Azeez (20-0, 13 KOs). The pair squares off in the WBA heavyweight title eliminator.

Other bouts featured on Buatsi vs Azeez undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 4.