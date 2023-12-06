Devin Haney & Regis Prograis go face to face at Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

Devin Haney and Regis Prograis battle it out on Saturday, December 9 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Bay Area undefeated former undisputed lightweight champion moves up a weight class to challenge reigning WBC 140-pound king of New Orleans, Louisiana. The pair squares off in the 12-round main event bout live on DAZN.

San Francisco’s 25-year-old Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) looks to improve his unbeaten record and become world champion in the new division. NOLA’s 34-year-old Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) puts his WBC super lightweight title on the line for the second time and targets his sixth win in a row.

Kicking off the fight week, Haney and Prograis went face to face at the world famous Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

Devin Haney and Regis Prograis | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Devin Haney and Regis Prograis | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Devin Haney and Regis Prograis go face to face at Golden Gate Bridge | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Devin Haney and Regis Prograis go face to face at Golden Gate Bridge | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Devin Haney | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Devin Haney | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Devin Haney | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Regis Prograis | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Regis Prograis | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Regis Prograis | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Among the bouts featured on the undercard, Liam Paro (23-0, 14 KOs) of Australia defends his WBO ‘Global’ super lightweight belt against Montana Love (18-1-1, 9 KOs) of the United States. Plus, Andy Cruz (1-0) of Cuba defends his IBF International lightweight strap against Jovanni Straffon (26-5-1, 19 KOs) of Mexico. In addition, IBF bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges (9-1 4 KOs) of Australia makes the second defense of her world title against former super flyweight champion Miyo Yoshida (16-4) of Japan.

In the UK and Australia, Haney vs Prograis airs live on Sunday, December 10.