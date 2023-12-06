Google News
Devin Haney & Regis Prograis go face to face at Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

Former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney challenges Regis Prograis for WBC 140-pound title live from San Francisco

BoxingNewsPhotos
Parviz Iskenderov
Devin Haney and Regis Prograis go face to face at Golden Gate Bridge
Devin Haney and Regis Prograis go face to face at Golden Gate Bridge ahead of their world title bout at Chase Center in San Francisco, CA, USA on December 9, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Devin Haney and Regis Prograis battle it out on Saturday, December 9 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Bay Area undefeated former undisputed lightweight champion moves up a weight class to challenge reigning WBC 140-pound king of New Orleans, Louisiana. The pair squares off in the 12-round main event bout live on DAZN.

San Francisco’s 25-year-old Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) looks to improve his unbeaten record and become world champion in the new division. NOLA’s 34-year-old Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) puts his WBC super lightweight title on the line for the second time and targets his sixth win in a row.

Kicking off the fight week, Haney and Prograis went face to face at the world famous Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

Devin Haney and Regis Prograis | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom
Devin Haney and Regis Prograis | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom
Devin Haney and Regis Prograis go face to face at Golden Gate Bridge | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom
Devin Haney and Regis Prograis go face to face at Golden Gate Bridge | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom
Devin Haney | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom
Devin Haney | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom
Devin Haney | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom
Regis Prograis | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom
Regis Prograis | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom
Regis Prograis | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Among the bouts featured on the undercard, Liam Paro (23-0, 14 KOs) of Australia defends his WBO ‘Global’ super lightweight belt against Montana Love (18-1-1, 9 KOs) of the United States. Plus, Andy Cruz (1-0) of Cuba defends his IBF International lightweight strap against Jovanni Straffon (26-5-1, 19 KOs) of Mexico. In addition, IBF bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges (9-1 4 KOs) of Australia makes the second defense of her world title against former super flyweight champion Miyo Yoshida (16-4) of Japan.

In the UK and Australia, Haney vs Prograis airs live on Sunday, December 10.

