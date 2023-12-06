Google News
Jaime Munguia: I’m very happy to return to the ring against John Ryder

Munguia faces Ryder live on DAZN from Phoenix, Arizona

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Jaime Munguia faces John Ryder in Phoenix, Arizona
Jaime Munguia | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

Jaime Munguia is back in the ring on Saturday, January 27 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, where he takes on John Ryder. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds main event bout at super middleweight.

Undefeated 27-year-old Jaime Munguia (40-0, 33 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Sergiy Derevyanchenko in June. The contest was his sole fight for 2023. Next year, in addition to his upcoming bout with Ryder, former WBO super welterweight champion of Tijuana, Mexico eyes another outing in May, subject to victory in January.

“I am very happy to return to the ring, and I’m excited to be with my people from Phoenix,” Jaime Munguia said. “We know that Ryder is a dangerous rival, but we are prepared for it. We have not stopped training and preparing.”

“I am also very happy to have added Freddie Roach and his team to my camp. We are going to give a great night of boxing to everyone watching, and if we overcome this great test, I hope to see you all again in May. Viva Tijuana and Viva Mexico!”

‘I’m looking to kick 2024 off with a bang’

Former two-time world title challenger John Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) is looking to return to winning ways and make a statement. British southpaw last fought in May, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Canelo Alvarez in his bid to claim the 168-pound undisputed crown. Prior to that, the 35-year-old Londoner won four bouts in a row against Zach Parker, Daniel Jacobs, Jozef Jurko and Mike Guy.

“I’m glad this fight has been made,” John Ryder said. “I’m looking to kick 2024 off with a bang and make a statement come January 27.”

The bouts featured Munguia vs Ryder undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 28.

