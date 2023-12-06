Google News
Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Robeisy Ramirez earns world title shot with highlight KO against Abraham Nova

Ramirez defends WBO featherweight title against Espinoza live from Pembroke Pines, Florida

BoxingNewsVideos
Parviz Iskenderov

Cuban world champion Robeisy Ramirez is back in the ring on Saturday, December 9 at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida, where he faces unbeaten Mexican contender Rafael Espinoza. The pair squares off in the 12-round main event bout with the WBO featherweight title on the line.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Ramirez (13-1, 8 KOs) earned his world title shot last June in New York. Battling it out in the co-feature to Beterbiev vs Smith Jr, the 29-year-old native of Cienfuegos, Cuba claimed a spectacular win by knockout in the fifth round against Abraham Nova.

In his previous bout in July in in Tokyo, Robeisy Ramirez dropped and stopped Satoshi Shimizu in the fifth round and made the first successful defense of his WBO 126-pound belt. In his next fight, Las Vegas-based southpaw faces unbeaten Rafael Espinoza (21-0, 18 KOs).

Espinoza makes his first attempt to become world champion. Guadalajara, Mexico’s 29-year-old last fought also in July, when he KO’d Ally Mwerangi in Round 2.

In the UK and Australia, Ramirez vs Espinoza airs live on Sunday, December 10.

Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Featured Posts

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.