Robeisy Ramirez earns world title shot with highlight KO against Abraham Nova

Cuban world champion Robeisy Ramirez is back in the ring on Saturday, December 9 at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida, where he faces unbeaten Mexican contender Rafael Espinoza. The pair squares off in the 12-round main event bout with the WBO featherweight title on the line.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Ramirez (13-1, 8 KOs) earned his world title shot last June in New York. Battling it out in the co-feature to Beterbiev vs Smith Jr, the 29-year-old native of Cienfuegos, Cuba claimed a spectacular win by knockout in the fifth round against Abraham Nova.

In his previous bout in July in in Tokyo, Robeisy Ramirez dropped and stopped Satoshi Shimizu in the fifth round and made the first successful defense of his WBO 126-pound belt. In his next fight, Las Vegas-based southpaw faces unbeaten Rafael Espinoza (21-0, 18 KOs).

Espinoza makes his first attempt to become world champion. Guadalajara, Mexico’s 29-year-old last fought also in July, when he KO’d Ally Mwerangi in Round 2.

In the UK and Australia, Ramirez vs Espinoza airs live on Sunday, December 10.