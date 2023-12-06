UFC 296 free fight: Colby Covington decisions Jorge Masvidal in Fight of the Night

Colby Covington makes his Octagon return on Saturday, December 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where he faces reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards. The pair squares off in the five-round UFC 296 main event bout live on pay-per-view.

Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown, the promotion released a free video, featuring Covington in his previous bout last March also in Las Vegas. Battling it out in the headliner of UFC 272, former interim 170-pound champion faced former symbolic “BMF” belt holder and fellow two-time title challenger Jorge Masvidal.

The Covington vs Masvidal clash went the full distance. After five rounds the scores were 49-46, 50-44 and 50-45, all in favor of “Chaos”. The contest earned the “Fight of the Night” bonus.

In his next outing at UFC 296, 35-year-old Colby Covington (17-3) of Clovis, California makes his third attempt to become a full champion. Kingston, Jamaica-born 32-year-old Leon Edwards of Birmingham, England makes the second defense of his title.

In Australia, UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington airs live on Sunday, December 17.