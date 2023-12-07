Haney vs Prograis Australia time: How to watch fight live – all states & territories

Devin Haney and Regis Prograis square off in the main event at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The world championship bout pits Bay Area former undisputed lightweight champion against current WBC 140-pound champion of New Orleans, Louisiana. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds. The date and time when the fight airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, December 10 at 12 pm AEDT.

Undefeated 25-year-old Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) of San Francisco eyes to become world champion in a new division. Once beaten 34-year-old two-time world champion Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) defends his WBC super lightweight title for the second time. Both fighters make their second ring appearance for the year.

In the co-main event, WBO ‘Global’ titleholder Liam Paro (23-0, 14 KOs) of Australia defends his belt against Montana Love (18-1-1, 9 KOs) of the United States. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super lightweight.

Also on the card, IBF International titleholder Andy Cruz (1-0) of Cuba faces off Jovanni Straffon (26-5-1, 19 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

In addition, Ebanie Bridges (9-1 4 KOs) of Australia makes the second defense of her IBF bantamweight title against former super flyweight champion Miyo Yoshida (16-4) of Japan. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The full lineup can be found below.

Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, December 10 at 12 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 2:30 pm AEDT.

Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis start time in Sydney NSW, Melbourne VIC, Hobart TAS and Canberra ACT is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT, in Brisbane QLD for 11 am AEST, in Adelaide SA for 11:30 am ACDT, in Darwin NT for 10:30 am ACST, and in Perth WA for 9 am AWST.

Haney vs Prograis fight card

The current Haney vs Prograis fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Regis Prograis vs. Devin Haney, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Prograis’ WBC super lightweight title

Liam Paro vs. Montana Love, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Paro’s WBO ‘Global’ super lightweight title

Andy Cruz vs. Jovanni Straffon, 10 rounds, lightweight – Cruz’s IBF Intercontinental lightweight title

Ebanie Bridges vs. Miyo Yoshida, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Bridges’ IBF bantamweight title

Preliminary card