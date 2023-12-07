Google News
Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis final pre-fight press conference

Former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney challenges Regis Prograis for WBC 140-pound title live from San Francisco

Parviz Iskenderov

Devin Haney and Regis Prograis battle it out in the main event live on DAZN from Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday, December 9. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and come face to face.

Former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Vasiliy Lomachenko in May, which marked the second successful defense of his title. Bay Area undefeated 25-year-old looks to conquer a new weight class.

Two-time world champion Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC super lightweight belt. Riding a five-win streak, NOLA’s 34-year-old makes the second defense of his title, following a split decision win against Danielito Zorrilla in June.

In the co-main event, Australian Liam Paro (23-0, 14 KOs) defends his WBO ‘Global’ super lightweight strap against Montana Love (18-1-1, 9 KOs) of the United States. Also on the card, Cuban Andy Cruz (1-0) defends his IBF International lightweight belt against Mexican southpaw Jovanni Straffon (26-5-1, 19 KOs). Plus, Australia’s IBF bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges (9-1 4 KOs) makes the second defense of her title against former super flyweight champion Miyo Yoshida (16-4) of Japan.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 10.

