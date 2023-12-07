Google News
Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis undercard press conference

Haney vs Prograis live from San Francisco

Parviz Iskenderov

Devin Haney and Regis Prograis square off in the main event live on DAZN from Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday, December 9. Ahead of the highly anticipated event, the fighters featured on the undercard host a pre-fight press conference, where they preview their respective bouts and go face to face.

Among the bouts, Liam Paro (23-0, 14 KOs) of Australia defends his WBO ‘Global’ super lightweight belt against Montana Love (18-1-1, 9 KOs) of the United States. As well, Andy Cruz (1-0) of Cuba defends his IBF International lightweight belt against Jovanni Straffon (26-5-1, 19 KOs) of Mexico. Plus, Ebanie Bridges (9-1 4 KOs) of Australia makes the second defense of her IBF bantamweight title against former super flyweight champion Miyo Yoshida (16-4) of Japan.

Also on the card, Destiny Jones (5-1, 2 KOs) of the United States takes on unbeaten Beatriz Ferreira (3-0, 1 KO) of Brazil at super featherweight. In addition, unbeaten Amari Jones (9-0, 8 KOs) and Quilisto Madera (14-4, 9 KOs) clash in an all-American contest at super welterweight. Rounding out the card, unbeaten Shamar Canal (6-0, 4 KOs) of the United States meets Jose Antonio Meza (8-8, 2 KOs) of Mexico at super featherweight.

In the main event, Bay Area undefeated former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) challenges Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) of NOLA for his WBC 140-pound belt.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 10.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

