Robeisy Ramirez vs Rafael Espinoza final pre-fight press conference

Robeisy Ramirez and Rafael Espinoza battle it out live on ESPN from Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, FL on Saturday, December 9. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

Las Vegas-based Robeisy Ramirez (13-1, 8 KOs) of Cienfuegos, Cuba makes the second defense of his WBO featherweight title. Unbeaten Rafael Espinoza (21-0, 18 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico makes his first attempt to become champion. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, Sunrise, Florida-based Puerto Rican Xander Zayas (17-0, 11 KOs) takes on Jorge Fortea (24-3-1, 9 KOs) of Sueca, Spain. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior middleweight.

Also on the card, Richard Torrez Jr (7-0, 7 KOs) of Tulare, California returns to the ring against Curtis Harper of Jacksonville, Florida in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. As well, Bruce Carrington of Brownsville, Brooklyn takes on former title challenger Jason Sanchez of Albuquerque, New Mexico in a 10-rounder at featherweight. Plus, Jahi Tucker of Queens, New York faces Francisco Daniel Veron of Argentina in an eight-rounder at junior middleweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 10.