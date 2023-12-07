Google News
Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Vegas 83 start time, how to watch, live stream, Song vs Gutierrez

UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez

MMANewsUFC
Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez aka UFC Vegas 83 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 9.

In the five-round main event, No. 7-ranked bantamweight contender Song Yadong (20-7-1) of China faces off No. 14 Chris Gutierrez (20-5-2) of the United States. In the all-American co-main event, former light heavyweight title challenger and No. 8 Anthony Smith (37-18) meets No. 11 Khalil Rountree Jr (12-5, 1 NC).

Also on the card, Tim Elliott (19-13-1) of the United States and Su Mudaerji (16-5) of China square off at flyweight. Plus, Jamie Mullarkey (17-6) of Australia takes on Nasrat Haqparast (15-5) of Morocco at lightweight. In addition, Andre Muniz (23-6) of Brazil goes up against Jun Yong Park (17-5) of Korea at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 10.

Table of contents

UFC Vegas 83: Song vs Gutierrez start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 83: Song vs Gutierrez live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, December 9. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

Watch on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 83: Song vs Gutierrez start time in UK

MMA fans in the United Kingdom can watch UFC Vegas 83: Song vs Gutierrez live stream on TNT Sports. The date is Sunday, December 10. The main card start time is scheduled for 3 am GMT. The preliminary card begins at 12:30 am GMT.

UFC Vegas 83: Song vs Gutierrez start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 83: Song vs Gutierrez live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, December 10. The main card start time is scheduled for 2 pm AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 11:30 am AEDT.

Watch on Kayo

UFC Vegas 83 fight card

The current UFC Vegas 83: Song vs Gutierrez fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez, bantamweight
  • Anthony Smith vs. Khalil Rountree Jr., light heavyweight
  • Su Mudaerji vs. Tim Elliott, flyweight
  • Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey, lightweight
  • Park Jun-yong vs. Andre Muniz, middleweight

Preliminary card

  • Kenan Song vs. Kevin Jousset, welterweight
  • Hyun Sung Park vs. Shannon Ross, flyweight
  • Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa, lightweight
  • Luana Santos vs. Stephanie Egger, women’s bantamweight
  • Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Hernandez, flyweight
  • Rayanne dos Santos vs. Talita Alencar, women’s strawweight
Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Featured Posts

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.