UFC Vegas 83 start time, how to watch, live stream, Song vs Gutierrez

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez aka UFC Vegas 83 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 9.

In the five-round main event, No. 7-ranked bantamweight contender Song Yadong (20-7-1) of China faces off No. 14 Chris Gutierrez (20-5-2) of the United States. In the all-American co-main event, former light heavyweight title challenger and No. 8 Anthony Smith (37-18) meets No. 11 Khalil Rountree Jr (12-5, 1 NC).

Also on the card, Tim Elliott (19-13-1) of the United States and Su Mudaerji (16-5) of China square off at flyweight. Plus, Jamie Mullarkey (17-6) of Australia takes on Nasrat Haqparast (15-5) of Morocco at lightweight. In addition, Andre Muniz (23-6) of Brazil goes up against Jun Yong Park (17-5) of Korea at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 10.

UFC Vegas 83: Song vs Gutierrez start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 83: Song vs Gutierrez live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, December 9. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 83: Song vs Gutierrez start time in UK

MMA fans in the United Kingdom can watch UFC Vegas 83: Song vs Gutierrez live stream on TNT Sports. The date is Sunday, December 10. The main card start time is scheduled for 3 am GMT. The preliminary card begins at 12:30 am GMT.

UFC Vegas 83: Song vs Gutierrez start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 83: Song vs Gutierrez live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, December 10. The main card start time is scheduled for 2 pm AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 11:30 am AEDT.

UFC Vegas 83 fight card

The current UFC Vegas 83: Song vs Gutierrez fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez, bantamweight

Anthony Smith vs. Khalil Rountree Jr., light heavyweight

Su Mudaerji vs. Tim Elliott, flyweight

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey, lightweight

Park Jun-yong vs. Andre Muniz, middleweight

Preliminary card