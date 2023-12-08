Google News
Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak final pre-fight press conference

Chris Billam-Smith defends WBO cruiserweight title against Mateusz Masternak live from BIC in Bournemouth, England

Parviz Iskenderov

Chris Billam-Smith and Mateusz Masternak square off live from BIC in Bournemouth, England on Sunday, December 10. Ahead of the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

33-year-old British WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith (18-1, 12 KOs) makes the first defense of his belt. Poland’s 36-year-old Mateusz Masternak (47-5, 31 KOs) makes his first attempt to win a world title. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, hometown favorite Lee Cutler (13-1, 7 KOs) takes on London’s Kingsley Egbunike (8-2-1, 1 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant English super welterweight title on the line.

Also on the card, British Ben Whittaker (4-0, 3 KOs) goes up against Albania-born Italy-based Stiven Leonetti Dredhaj (11-2-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. As well, Welsh Lauren Price (5-0, 1 KOs) faces Italian Silvia Bortot (11-3-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at welterweight. Plus, England’s Lewis Edmondson (7-0, 3 KOs) meets Ukraine’s Dmytro Fedas (8-4-2, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at light heavyweight.

In addition, British Michael McKinson (25-1, 4 KOs) fights Ghana’s Musah Lawson (11-0, 9 KOs) in a 10-rounder at welterweight. Rounding out the card, England’s Francesca Hennessy (1-0, 1 KOs) clashes with Argentina’s Lucrecia Belen Arrieta (6-5) in a six-rounder at bantamweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Monday, December 11.

