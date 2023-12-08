David Morrell Jr to face Sena Agbeko on Dec 16 in Minneapolis

David Morrell is back in the ring on Saturday, December 16, when he faces Sena Agbeko at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN. The pair squares off in a 12-round bout, headlining the final boxing card on Showtime. The Cuban southpaw brings to the ring his WBA ‘Regular’ super middleweight title.

The fight was originally scheduled to be held on Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia card in April in Las Vegas. The contest fell off after the Ghanaian boxer wasn’t licensed by NSAC.

Morell (9-0, 8 KOs) instead faced Yamaguchi Falcao, who took the fight on a short notice. Unbeaten Minneapolis-based 25-year-old secured a quick win, knocking his opponent out in the opening round.

Agbeko (28-2, 22 KOs) of Accra, Ghana won five bouts in a row. In his previous outing in October, Nashville, Tennessee-based 31-year-old stopped Bruno Leonardo Romay in the second round.

The formal fight announcement yet to be made by the promotion. Nevertheless, the event is featured on the venue’s official website.

The fight card is also set to feature Chris Colbert and Jose Valenzuela squaring off in a 10-round rematch at lightweight. 27-year-old Colbert (17-1, 6 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York came out on top in March in Las Vegas, when he defeated Renton, Washington-based 24-year-old southpaw Jose Valenzuela (12-2, 8 KOs) of Los Mochis, Mexico by unanimous decision that the latter didn’t agree with.

Plus, 28-year-old Julio Cesar Martinez (20-2, 15 KOs) of Mexico City defends his WBC flyweight title against 28-year-old Angelino Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KOs) of Caracas, Venezuela. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In addition, 29-year-old Kenneth Sims Jr. (20-2-1, 7 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois reportedly faces Fajardo, Puerto Rico-based 29-year-old Alfredo Santiago (14-2, 6 KOs) of Moca, Dominican Republic. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Morrell vs Agbeko fight card

David Morrell vs. Sena Agbeko, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA ‘Regular’ super middleweight title

Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela, 10 rounds, lightweight

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Angelino Cordova, 12 rounds, flyweight – Martinez’s WBC flyweight title

Kenneth Sims Jr vs. Alfredo Santiago, 10 rounds, super lightweight

In the UK and Australia, Morrell vs Agbeko airs live on Sunday, December 17.