Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis weigh-in results

Undefeated former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney challenges Regis Prograis for his WBC super lightweight belt in the 12-round main event live on DAZN from Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday, December 9. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Liam Paro defends his WBO ‘Global’ super lightweight title against Montana Love. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Also on the card, Andy Cruz defends his IBF International lightweight strap in a 10-rounder against Jovanni Straffon. Plus, Ebanie Bridges makes the second defense of her IBF bantamweight title in a 10-rounder against former super flyweight champion Miyo Yoshida.

Get Haney vs Prograis full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Haney vs Prograis fight card

Main card

Regis Prograis vs. Devin Haney, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Prograis’ WBC super lightweight title

Liam Paro vs. Montana Love, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Paro’s WBO ‘Global’ super lightweight title

Andy Cruz vs. Jovanni Straffon, 10 rounds, lightweight – Cruz’s IBF International lightweight title

Ebanie Bridges vs. Miyo Yoshida, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Bridges’ IBF bantamweight title

Preliminary card

Beatriz Ferreira vs. Destiny Jones, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Amari Jones vs. Quilisto Madera, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Shamar Canal vs. Jose Antonio Meza, 6 rounds, super featherweight

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 10.