Luis Palomino vs Austin Trout headlines BKFC 57 Hollywood on Feb 2

Luis Palomino and Austin Trout square off in the main event of BKFC 57, taking place at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida on Friday, February 2. The contest pits former welterweight champion and reigning lightweight king of Peru against former WBA light middleweight boxing world champion of the United States.

Palomino and Trout square off in a five-round bare knuckle boxing bout at welterweight. BKFC lightweight title is not on the line.

“BKFC is thrilled to return to the Hard Rock for the seventh time. We’ve had multiple, record setting, sold-out events at the venue and as we are expecting another packed house I strongly encourage fans to purchase their tickets in advance,” said President and Founder of BKFC, David Feldman. “Luis Palomino is ranked as BKFC’s #1 pound-for-pound fighter but facing the fearless, hard-hitting Austin Trout is another very tough challenge. We will also be announcing a sensational set of additional fights for BKFC 57 shortly.”

In his previous outing in June, Miami-based Luis Palomino (MMA 26-17, BKFC 9-0, 3 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against James Lilley. Last December, the 43-year-old Peruvian-American defeated Tom Shoaff via fourth-round TKO, after taking a pair of wins by UD against Elvin Brito and Martin Brown in June and February, respectively.

“In a world of crowned kings, the Emperor reigns supreme,” Luis Palomino said.

Austin Trout (boxing 37-5-1, 18 KOs, BKFC 1-0) made his bare knuckle debut at KnuckleMania 3 in February, when he defeated former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez via fourth-round TKO. Over the course of his pro boxing career, the 38-year-old native of Las Cruces, New Mexico secured a notable win against Miguel Cotto, as well as fought some of the biggest names of the current era of “The Sweet Science”, including Canelo Alvarez, Jermall and Jermell Charlo, among others.

“I’m very excited to compete at the highest level of BKFC,” Austin Trout said. “I want to thank David Feldman and Nelson Lopez for giving me the chance to compete at this level. I also want to thank Luis Palomino for accepting this challenge.”

Other bouts featured on BKFC 57 Hollywood fight card are expected to be announced shortly.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs on Saturday, February 3.