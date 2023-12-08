PFL Europe 4 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Kelly vs Solimeis

PFL Europe 4: Kelly vs Solimeis airs live stream from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, December 8. The fight card features four championship bouts, a series of qualifier matchups and a featherweight contest headlining the show.
On the top of the bill, Nathan Kelly (8-2) of Ireland faces off Dimitry Solimeis (6-3) of France in a 145-pound clash. Among the 2023 PFL Europe Finals, Khurshed Kakhorov (11-1) of Tajikistan and Frans Mlambo (15-5) of Ireland meet at bantamweight. As well, John Mitchell (8-1) of Ireland and Jakub Kaszuba (10-0) of Poland go toe to toe at lightweight.
Plus, Dakota Ditcheva (9-0) of England and Valentina Scatizzi (2-1) of Italy square off at women’s flyweight. In addition, Simeon Powell (9-0) of England and Jakob Nedoh (7-1) of Slovenia battle it out light heavyweight.
Also on the card, the 2024 PFL Global League welterweight qualifier pitting Tom Breese (17-4) of England against Cleiton Silva (16-3, 1 NC) of Brazil. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, December 9.
PFL Europe 4: Kelly vs Solimeis start time
UK & Ireland
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, December 8
Time: 5 pm GMT
Italy, Spain & other selected CET countries
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, December 8
Time: 6 pm CET
United States
Broadcast: Stream with VPN
Date: Friday, December 8
Time: 12 pm ET / 9 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Saturday, December 9
Time: 4 am AEDT
PFL Europe 4 results
Get PFL Europe 4: Kelly vs Solimeis full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
- Nathan Kelly vs. Dimitry Solimeis
- Khurshed Kakhorov vs. Frans Mlambo – 2023 PFL Europe bantamweight final
- Jakub Kaszuba vs. John Mitchell – 2023 PFL Europe lightweight final
- Yazid Chouchane vs. Dylan Tuke
- Dakota Ditcheva vs. Valentina Scatizzi – 2023 PFL Europe women’s flyweight final
- Jakob Nedoh vs. Simeon Powell – 2023 PFL Europe light heavyweight final
- Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs. Weslley Maia
- Andreeas Binder vs. Daniele Scatizzi
- Brett Johns vs. David Tonatiuh Crol
- Tom Breese vs. Cleiton Silva
- Dominique Wooding vs. Ben Davis
- Connor Hughes vs. Sebastian Santana Guedes
- Nate Kelly vs. Calum Seaton