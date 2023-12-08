Google News
PFL Europe 4 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Kelly vs Solimeis

PFL Europe 4 - 2023 Finals

MMANewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov
Stream PFL Europe 4 Kelly vs Solimeis live results from 3 Dublin Ireland
Nathan Kelly and Dimitry Solimeis go face to face | PFL

PFL Europe 4: Kelly vs Solimeis airs live stream from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, December 8. The fight card features four championship bouts, a series of qualifier matchups and a featherweight contest headlining the show.

On the top of the bill, Nathan Kelly (8-2) of Ireland faces off Dimitry Solimeis (6-3) of France in a 145-pound clash. Among the 2023 PFL Europe Finals, Khurshed Kakhorov (11-1) of Tajikistan and Frans Mlambo (15-5) of Ireland meet at bantamweight. As well, John Mitchell (8-1) of Ireland and Jakub Kaszuba (10-0) of Poland go toe to toe at lightweight.

Plus, Dakota Ditcheva (9-0) of England and Valentina Scatizzi (2-1) of Italy square off at women’s flyweight. In addition, Simeon Powell (9-0) of England and Jakob Nedoh (7-1) of Slovenia battle it out light heavyweight.

Also on the card, the 2024 PFL Global League welterweight qualifier pitting Tom Breese (17-4) of England against Cleiton Silva (16-3, 1 NC) of Brazil. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, December 9.

PFL Europe 4: Kelly vs Solimeis start time

UK & Ireland

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, December 8
Time: 5 pm GMT

Italy, Spain & other selected CET countries

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, December 8
Time: 6 pm CET

Watch on DAZN

United States

Broadcast: Stream with VPN
Date: Friday, December 8
Time: 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Saturday, December 9
Time: 4 am AEDT

PFL Europe 4 results

Get PFL Europe 4: Kelly vs Solimeis full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Nathan Kelly vs. Dimitry Solimeis
  • Khurshed Kakhorov vs. Frans Mlambo – 2023 PFL Europe bantamweight final
  • Jakub Kaszuba vs. John Mitchell – 2023 PFL Europe lightweight final
  • Yazid Chouchane vs. Dylan Tuke
  • Dakota Ditcheva vs. Valentina Scatizzi – 2023 PFL Europe women’s flyweight final
  • Jakob Nedoh vs. Simeon Powell – 2023 PFL Europe light heavyweight final
  • Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs. Weslley Maia
  • Andreeas Binder vs. Daniele Scatizzi
  • Brett Johns vs. David Tonatiuh Crol
  • Tom Breese vs. Cleiton Silva
  • Dominique Wooding vs. Ben Davis
  • Connor Hughes vs. Sebastian Santana Guedes
  • Nate Kelly vs. Calum Seaton
