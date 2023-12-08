PFL Europe 4 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Kelly vs Solimeis

PFL Europe 4: Kelly vs Solimeis airs live stream from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, December 8. The fight card features four championship bouts, a series of qualifier matchups and a featherweight contest headlining the show.

On the top of the bill, Nathan Kelly (8-2) of Ireland faces off Dimitry Solimeis (6-3) of France in a 145-pound clash. Among the 2023 PFL Europe Finals, Khurshed Kakhorov (11-1) of Tajikistan and Frans Mlambo (15-5) of Ireland meet at bantamweight. As well, John Mitchell (8-1) of Ireland and Jakub Kaszuba (10-0) of Poland go toe to toe at lightweight.

Plus, Dakota Ditcheva (9-0) of England and Valentina Scatizzi (2-1) of Italy square off at women’s flyweight. In addition, Simeon Powell (9-0) of England and Jakob Nedoh (7-1) of Slovenia battle it out light heavyweight.

Also on the card, the 2024 PFL Global League welterweight qualifier pitting Tom Breese (17-4) of England against Cleiton Silva (16-3, 1 NC) of Brazil. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, December 9.

PFL Europe 4: Kelly vs Solimeis start time

UK & Ireland

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Friday, December 8

Time: 5 pm GMT

Italy, Spain & other selected CET countries

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Friday, December 8

Time: 6 pm CET

United States

Broadcast: Stream with VPN

Date: Friday, December 8

Time: 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport

Date: Saturday, December 9

Time: 4 am AEDT

PFL Europe 4 results

Get PFL Europe 4: Kelly vs Solimeis full fight card and stay tuned for results below.