Premier Boxing Champions lands on Prime Video, first event eyed for March 2024

After a long run of the world-class events on Showtime, Premier Boxing Champions officially announced its new partnership with Prime Video. The first event is expected to air next March.

“PBC PPV fights will be available for all viewers to purchase, regardless of Prime membership,” reads today’s announcement. “Additionally, in the U.S. and select countries, Prime Video will exclusively stream a PBC Championship Boxing series of events, showcasing top matchups among boxing’s current and rising stars.”

In 2023, Premier Boxing Champions presented a handful of stacked cards, including a historic clash for the undisputed welterweight title, pitting Errol Spence Jr against Terence Crawford. Plus, Canelo Alvarez fought Jermell Charlo, Gervonta Davis took on Ryan Garcia, David Benavidez clashed with Demetrius Andrade, and more.

“Premier Boxing Champions is very proud to partner with Prime Video to showcase our world-class boxers and events. With Prime’s incredible reach and unprecedented marketing power, we’re very excited to reach new audiences for our sport as we continue to present the most exciting, competitive and biggest fights in Boxing,” said Bruce Binkow, CEO, Integrated Sports, exclusive agency for PBC.

Additionally to the live boxing events, Prime Video is set to “continue to grow its Original sports content offerings, with behind-the-scenes PBC docuseries, live weigh-ins, as well as on-demand access to previous events, highlights, archival footage, and more”.

“We are thrilled to join with Premier Boxing Champions to bring the best boxers in the world to Prime Video, and to give more fans than ever the chance to experience these must-see events,” said Marie Donoghue, VP, U.S. sports content & partnerships, Amazon. “With live coverage of PBC action throughout the calendar year, Prime Video continues to bring viewers in the U.S. and around the world the best in sports.”

The final PBC card on Showtime airs on Saturday, December 16. In the main event, David Morrell faces Sena Agbeko at super middleweight.