Richard Torrez ready to face Curtis Harper – ‘I really do enjoy just being active’

Richard Torrez is back in the ring on Saturday, December 9, when he faces Curtis Harper at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The pair battles it out on the Robeisy Ramirez vs Rafael Espinoza undercard live on ESPN+. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.

Unbeaten Torrez Jr (7-0, 7 KOs) goes through the ropes for the fourth time this year. In his previous outing in October, the 24-year-old southpaw stopped Tyrrell Anthony Herndon in the second round. In August and February, the Tulare, California native eliminated Willie Jake Jr and James Bryant in the first round, respectively.

Torrez’s next opponent, 35-year-old Curtis Harper (14-10, 9 KOs) of Jacksonville, Florida is looking to return to winning ways after suffering three defeats in a row. His most recent victory goes to July 2022, when he took a majority decision against Christian Thun.

“I really do enjoy just being active,” Richard Torrez Jr said at the final pre-fight press conference. “This kind of reminds me of the amateur days, where we’d have five fights in like five days. So sometimes it feels a little slow almost. But this is an amazing opportunity to be here to showcase all the training that we’ve been doing.”

In the main event, Las Vegas-based WBO featherweight champion Robeisy Ramirez (13-1, 8 KOs) of Cienfuegos, Cuba defends his title against unbeaten Rafael Espinoza (21-0, 18 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event Puerto Rican Xander Zayas (17-0, 11 KOs) of Sunrise, Florida goes up against Jorge Fortea (24-3-1, 9 KOs) of Sueca, Spain. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior middleweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 10.