Robeisy Ramirez primed for title defense against Rafael Espinoza in Miami

Robeisy Ramirez defends his WBO featherweight world title against Rafael Espinoza on Saturday, December 9 at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, FL. The pair squares off in a 12-round main event bout live on ESPN.

Las Vegas-based two-time Olympic gold medalist Ramirez (13-1, 8 KOs) makes the second defense of his title. The 29-year-old native of Cienfuegos, Cuba last fought in July in Tokyo, where he stopped Satoshi Shimizu in the fifth round and retained his strap.

“Aside from being very concentrated on this fight, I am also very excited and happy to be able to defend my world title in Miami, where I know my Cuban people will be in attendance,” Robeisy Ramirez said at the final pre-fight press conference. “I’m excited for the show we’ll be delivering this Saturday.”

“Becoming a champion has been a change for the better. This includes the training because that is what has to change the most as you always have to be prepared for a great 12-round fight.”

“I have never struggled with taller fighters. But with regard to how I will fight, I leave that to my trainer, Ismael Salas.”

Robeisy Ramirez and Rafael Espinoza go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

‘This means everything to me’

Unbeaten Rafael Espinoza (21-0, 18 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico makes his first attempt to become champion. The 29-year-old won his previous bout in July in Mexico City by knockout in the second round against Ally Mwerangi.

“This is a moment that all boxers hope for,” Rafael Espinoza said. “I have been wanting this opportunity ever since I first put on a pair of gloves. Now I’m here. This means everything to me.”

“I always try to use my height advantage. My body has been blessed with this height, and I don’t even struggle to make weight. Obviously, I use it to my advantage, but like all Mexicans, I like coming forward, too.”

“My 21 fights are behind me, and what I have in front of me is this important opportunity, this world title fight.”

The co-main event pits Sunrise, Florida-based Puerto Rican Xander Zayas (17-0, 11 KOs) against Jorge Fortea (24-3-1, 9 KOs) of Sueca, Spain. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior middleweight.

Also on the card, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr (7-0, 7 KOs) of Tulare, California takes on Curtis Harper of Jacksonville, Florida. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 10.