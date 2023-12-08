Google News
Robeisy Ramirez vs Rafael Espinoza weigh-in results

Ramirez defends WBO featherweight title against Espinoza live from Pembroke Pines, Florida

Parviz Iskenderov

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez makes the second defense of his WBO featherweight title against unbeaten Rafael Espinoza on Saturday, December 9 at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, FL. A day before their 12-round main event bout live on ESPN, the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Xander Zayas squares off against Jorge Fortea. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior middleweight.

Also on the card, Richard Torrez Jr takes on Curtis Harper in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. As well, Bruce Carrington faces former title challenger Jason Sanchez in a 10-rounder at featherweight. Plus, Jahi Tucker meets Francisco Daniel Veron in an eight-rounder at junior middleweight.

Get Ramirez vs Espinoza full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Ramirez vs Espinoza fight card

Main card

  • Robeisy Ramirez vs. Rafael Espinoza, 12 rounds, featherweight – Ramirez’s WBO featherweight title
  • Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Fortea, 10 rounds, junior middleweight

Preliminary card

  • Richard Torrez Jr vs. Curtis Harper, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Bruce Carrington vs. Jason Sanchez, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Jahi Tucker vs. Francisco Daniel Veron, 8 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Rohan Polanco vs. Keith Hunter, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Tiger Johnson vs. Jimerr Espinosa, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Damian Knyba vs. Michael Polite Coffie, 8 rounds, heavyweight

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 10.

