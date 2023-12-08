UFC Vegas 83 weigh-in results, Song vs Gutierrez

UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 9. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, China’s No. 7-ranked bantamweight contender Song Yadong (20-7-1) squares off against American No. 14 Chris Gutierrez (20-5-2). The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the all-American co-main event, former light heavyweight title challenger and No. 8 Anthony Smith (37-18) takes on No. 11 Khalil Rountree Jr (12-5, 1 NC).

Get UFC Vegas 83: Song vs Gutierrez full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC Vegas 83 fight card

Main card

Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez, bantamweight

Anthony Smith vs. Khalil Rountree Jr., light heavyweight

Su Mudaerji vs. Tim Elliott, flyweight

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey, lightweight

Park Jun-yong vs. Andre Muniz, middleweight

Preliminary card

Kenan Song vs. Kevin Jousset, welterweight

Hyun Sung Park vs. Shannon Ross, flyweight

Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa, lightweight

Luana Santos vs. Stephanie Egger, women’s bantamweight

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Hernandez, flyweight

Rayanne dos Santos vs. Talita Alencar, women’s strawweight

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, December 10 live on Kayo.