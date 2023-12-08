UFC Vegas 83 weigh-in results, Song vs Gutierrez

UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 9. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, China’s No. 7-ranked bantamweight contender Song Yadong (20-7-1) squares off against American No. 14 Chris Gutierrez (20-5-2). The bout is scheduled for five rounds.
In the all-American co-main event, former light heavyweight title challenger and No. 8 Anthony Smith (37-18) takes on No. 11 Khalil Rountree Jr (12-5, 1 NC).
Get UFC Vegas 83: Song vs Gutierrez full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
UFC Vegas 83 fight card
Main card
- Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez, bantamweight
- Anthony Smith vs. Khalil Rountree Jr., light heavyweight
- Su Mudaerji vs. Tim Elliott, flyweight
- Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey, lightweight
- Park Jun-yong vs. Andre Muniz, middleweight
Preliminary card
- Kenan Song vs. Kevin Jousset, welterweight
- Hyun Sung Park vs. Shannon Ross, flyweight
- Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa, lightweight
- Luana Santos vs. Stephanie Egger, women’s bantamweight
- Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Hernandez, flyweight
- Rayanne dos Santos vs. Talita Alencar, women’s strawweight
In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, December 10 live on Kayo.