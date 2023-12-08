Google News
UFC Vegas 83 weigh-in results, Song vs Gutierrez

UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez

MMANewsUFC
Parviz Iskenderov
Song Yadong weigh-in
Song Yadong | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 9. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, China’s No. 7-ranked bantamweight contender Song Yadong (20-7-1) squares off against American No. 14 Chris Gutierrez (20-5-2). The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the all-American co-main event, former light heavyweight title challenger and No. 8 Anthony Smith (37-18) takes on No. 11 Khalil Rountree Jr (12-5, 1 NC).

Get UFC Vegas 83: Song vs Gutierrez full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC Vegas 83 fight card

Main card

  • Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez, bantamweight
  • Anthony Smith vs. Khalil Rountree Jr., light heavyweight
  • Su Mudaerji vs. Tim Elliott, flyweight
  • Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey, lightweight
  • Park Jun-yong vs. Andre Muniz, middleweight

Preliminary card

  • Kenan Song vs. Kevin Jousset, welterweight
  • Hyun Sung Park vs. Shannon Ross, flyweight
  • Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa, lightweight
  • Luana Santos vs. Stephanie Egger, women’s bantamweight
  • Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Hernandez, flyweight
  • Rayanne dos Santos vs. Talita Alencar, women’s strawweight

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, December 10 live on Kayo.

