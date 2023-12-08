Xander Zayas: I don’t feel like there’s anything special about Jorge Fortea

Puerto Rican Xander Zayas goes up against Jorge Fortea on Saturday, December 9 at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, FL. The pair battles it out in the co-feature to Robeisy Ramirez vs Rafael Espinoza live on ESPN. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior middleweight.

Sunrise, Florida-based Zayas (17-0, 11 KOs) is looking for his third win for the year. The 21-year-old defeated Roberto Valenzuela Jr via fifth-round stoppage in September. In June, the native of San Juan, Puerto Rico earned a unanimous decision against Ronald Cruz.

“I am very happy that he’s coming well prepared and that he had all the preparation in the world because I want the best Jorge Fortea that night,” Xander Zayas said at the final pre-fight press conference. “I will give the best version of myself. In my last fight, I showed why I’m made for this. This next fight will be the same.”

“I don’t feel like there’s anything special [about him]. The speed is something that could concern me. He’s not faster or stronger than me, but he does have some good speed.”

Xander Zayas and Jorge Fortea | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

‘My goal right now is to win this fight’

Fortea (24-3-1, 9 KOs) is riding a three-win streak. The 33-year-old native of Sueca, Spain also fights for the third time in 2023, following his win by unanimous decision against Ismael Flores in April and the fifth-round KO against Jaime Ramirez Dominguez in March.

“This is boxing,” Jorge Fortea said. “And anything can happen. I’ve prepared very well because they notified me of this fight ahead of time. Normally, I’m not notified ahead of time. That’s why I’m very prepared.”

“My goal right now is to win this fight. It will move me up the ladder and allow me to have more fights at this level.”

In the main event, Las Vegas-based Robeisy Ramirez (13-1, 8 KOs) of Cienfuegos, Cuba makes the second defense of his WBO featherweight title against unbeaten Rafael Espinoza (21-0, 18 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Also on the card, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr (7-0, 7 KOs) of Tulare, California goes up against Curtis Harper of Jacksonville, Florida. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 10.